So, you’ve heard about Blue Buffalo dog food and want to give the brand a shot. The pet parents of Amazon have spoken, and the below Blue Buffalo foods are the best-loved from the brand.

Blue Buffalo prides itself on being a natural dog food company that specializes in protein-first formulas rich in antioxidants and good carbohydrates. The brand pulls inspiration from the diets of wild dogs, making sure its recipes include enough protein to build muscle and keep dogs strong. Check out the top-rated foods from Blue Buffalo below.