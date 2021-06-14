1 min read
Here Are The Blue Buffalo Foods That Dog Parents Are Loving On Amazon
So many five-star reviews 🌟
So, you’ve heard about Blue Buffalo dog food and want to give the brand a shot. The pet parents of Amazon have spoken, and the below Blue Buffalo foods are the best-loved from the brand.
Blue Buffalo prides itself on being a natural dog food company that specializes in protein-first formulas rich in antioxidants and good carbohydrates. The brand pulls inspiration from the diets of wild dogs, making sure its recipes include enough protein to build muscle and keep dogs strong. Check out the top-rated foods from Blue Buffalo below.
The best-rated food from the Blue Buffalo brand is the Protection Formula for adult dogs. Over 20,000 pet parents have rated this dry formula five stars, saying that the health benefits and taste are a winning combination. “Absolutely the best dog food for your fur baby,” one parent wrote. “We had a Yorkie that had high cholesterol, very bad … We switched to Blue Buffalo and her blood work came back [within the] normal range. We were skeptical, so we had blood work done every three months for a year and all of her blood work came back normal. Amazing.”
For senior dogs, Blue Buffalo took their Life Protection antioxidant- and protein-rich formula and added glucosamine and chondroitin to aid achy joints, as well as increased the carbohydrates to help aging pups keep up their energy and maintain a healthy lifestyle. “I've been feeding my papillon this food since she became a senior (age 7) and I swear, she is such an energetic, spry little girl at her age!” one five-star customer wrote.
The large-breed version of the much-loved Life Protection Formula contains glucosamine and chondroitin to help support big dogs’ joints and overall mobility. “I have two English mastiffs and this is the only food we will ever use,” one large-dog parent wrote. “They have the softest coats and they are growing nice and strong but not growing too fast (the vet said their growth and weights are perfect) … I strongly believe this is one of the best foods for large-breed dogs.”
Blue Buffalo also makes a version of their classic Life Protection formula with smaller kibble (for smaller mouths), optimized for the nutritional needs of small-breed dogs. “[The small breed formula] improves their life in leaps and bounds,” one happy customer wrote.
Over 6,700 dog parents have given this Blue Buffalo Homestyle wet food a five-star rating, with many saying their picky pets have fallen hard for the wet recipe. It’s a paté-style canned food that’s protein-packed to support healthy muscle development.
Small dogs love these single servings of wet food from Blue Buffalo. Available in a wide variety of different flavor combos, pup parents say their dogs can’t get enough, and one five-star reviewer says the portion sizes are great for giving pills to their small dog. (Note that this formula is grain-free, and fully grain-free diets have been linked to heart disease in dogs — so this food is best given as part of a balanced diet rather than as an exclusive food.)
If you have a picky eater on your hands, try topping his dry food with the Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Toppers. Each pouch contains a serving of tasty protein in gravy, and because it’s a wet food, it helps your pup with his daily hydration.
