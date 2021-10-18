These Are The Best Automatic Dog Feeders On Amazon
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’re going out of town, staying late at work or looking for something to help you keep up with giving your pup time-sensitive medications, an automatic dog feeder is useful on so many levels. And luckily for both you and your dog, there are a lot of great automatic feeders available on Amazon.
But before you get overwhelmed by the seemingly endless scroll, check the below list of automatic dog feeders that real pet parents deemed the best. According to families who rely on them on a daily basis, these automatic feeders are worth the purchase.
The PetSafe Smart Feed automatic feeder won The Dodo’s Paw of Approval thanks to its user-friendly controls, which can be managed through the My PetSafe app. Either using the app or working directly with the automatic feeder, you can schedule your dog’s feeding times and portion sizes. And the “feed now” feature allows you to dole out a treat every now and then without messing with the pre-programmed schedule.
WOPET’s automatic pet feeder on Amazon allows you to set it, forget it and not have to worry if your dog is going to be fed on time. Simply use the control panel to set portion size and feeding time, and even record a message. You can also toggle the dispenser to allow either large or small kibble to travel through the system.
The PetSafe Healthy Pet automatic feeder can not only be set to deliver food at specific times throughout the day, but it also has a feature that allows for slow feeding, snack feeding and a feeding pause that stops feeding without losing the set schedule. “Our dog has an issue with [an] empty stomach and requires being fed several times during the night,” one pet parent wrote. “Programming it to do so was simple and it works great.” You can also pair this unit with the PetSafe Meal Splitter if you have two dogs.
The Veken automatic pet feeder works great with kibble meant for puppies and smaller breeds. It can store up to 4 liters of dry food, which equals out to about five meals depending on the portion size, and the feeder can be run on electricity or via battery power.
Portion out your dog’s dry kibble or wet food ahead of time using the PetSafe five-meal automatic pet feeder, which rotates a food carousel inside a protective cover at set intervals. “This feeder has been a lifesaver for us (literally with the meds our dogs were on being so sensitive),” one pet parent, who uses the automatic feeder for timed medications, wrote. “I 210 percent recommend it to everyone who needs timed feedings or meds.”
This gravity feeder from PetSafe keeps dry kibble fresh thanks to its air-tight locking lid, and its hourglass design makes it nearly impossible to tip over. These gravity feeders come in small, medium and large sizes, and include a stainless steel dishwasher-safe bowl that stays full as long as there is food in the reservoir.
You can grab a gravity feeder and a water dispenser for under $30 thanks to Ciconira. The feeder can hold up to 6 pounds of kibble, and the waterer can hold up to a gallon of water. Both are made from BPA-free plastic and can be recycled if and when you decide to move on to something different.
The Lxvss high-tech automatic dog feeder on Amazon is controlled by an app on your phone that allows you to set portion sizes, record a message for your dog and schedule feedings. “Makes life so much easier!!!” one pet parent wrote. “No more guessing if someone [fed] the dog or wondering if the dog was accidentally fed twice ... Love this product!!”