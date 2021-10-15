The Best Automatic Cat Feeders On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Though most pet parents’ schedules revolve around their furry friends, sometimes unavoidable circumstances cause you to show up late for dinner. Cue the bad cat attitudes and sad eyes.

But thanks to automatic cat feeders, you can make sure your cat always gets fed on time. Whether you’re going away for a day or two, finding yourself staying later and later at the office, or just want to skip the 4 a.m. wakeup call from your hungry cat, these automatic cat feeders from Amazon will save both of you a lot of stress.

And they all have rave reviews from pet parents who’ve tried them: