There’s nothing cuter than when your cat plays like they did when they were a kitten. But if your cat is picky, you may have found yourself on a seemingly endless quest to find a toy she actually wants to play with.

The Dodo rounded up the top highly-rated cat toys on Amazon Prime to bring that quest to an end. Cat parents are raving about all the toys listed below, with some reporting in their five-star reviews that these toys make even the least playful cats jump, bite, kick, and have a total blast.