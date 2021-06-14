1 min read
These Are The Best Cat Foods, According To Cat Parents
There are a gazillion cat foods on the market, but finding one your cat actually likes is a real challenge.
But luckily, Amazon shoppers have done the hard work of testing cat food after cat food, and thanks to their candid reviews and five-star ratings, The Dodo was able to rank the best cat foods that you can get on Amazon Prime right now.
There’s bound to be something on this list your cat will like (if not love).
Amazon shoppers’ most-loved cat food is Purina’s Fancy Feast Gravy Lovers in the poultry and beef flavor. With over 19,800 five-star reviews, pet parents say their cats can’t get enough of the stuff. “Possum turns up her nose at anything that is not Fancy Feast,” one parent wrote. “She particularly likes these Gravy Lovers flavors. How can I say no?”
Purina’s Fancy Feast also ranks second with the brand’s grilled collection. This canned wet food comes in a variety of protein-packed flavors, including turkey, tuna and cheddar, chicken and beef, and more, and over 18,700 cat parents say their cats are addicted. “I used to only get Gravy Lovers,” one five-star reviewer said, “but find the grilled kind [has] more meat in them, and you can mix a little water with them to make a kind of gravy if that's what your cat prefers.”
The Sheba Perfect Portions wet food in the “cuts and gravy” variety pack has racked up over 17,400 reviews on Amazon. “My cat Lucy LOVES this Sheba Perfect Portions Cuts in Gravy,” one five-star cat parent reviewer wrote. “She usually will ONLY eat paté cat food, but this is the first time she has ever eaten any kind that's not [a paté] … that means it must be good.”
Cats also love the Perfect Portions paté from Sheba, which comes in a handful of different variety packs. “I have a cat with serious health issues, particularly digestion problems. I have gone through dozens of different cat foods to find something he likes to eat AND will properly digest,” one of the over 17,400 five-star customers wrote. “After an exhaustive search, I was nearly out of options when I ran across Sheba Perfect Portions Paté.”
Another favorite paté wet food among cats is this one from Purina Friskies. You can buy several different sizes of variety packs on Amazon, from boxes of 12 to boxes of 40 cans at a time. The Friskies paté has garnered over 15,700 reviews, with one cat parent writing, “I am helping my cat with this review as he cannot have his own Amazon account. He loves this food … Please let him know (through me) if he can start ordering by the pallet.”
They may be lil’ but these Friskies grillers, soups and “slurprises” really pack a punch, according to cat parents on Amazon. These single-serving packs are great for kitties who love gravy. “He eats these ‘soups’ like a Hoover vacuum,” one cat parent wrote. “I’ve actually timed it and he can eat one in less than a minute. The vet says there’s nothing wrong, he’s just a pig.”
Gravy lovers will swoon for Purina’s Friskies Extra Gravy wet food. In fact, over 8,500 cat parents have said their cats will eat nothing else. “I have two adult cats … and they both cannot get enough of this!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “My cats lovelovelove gravy and this one has enough for them to feel satisfied.”
This dry kibble from IAMS contains a fibrous blend of ingredients that helps stop hairballs before they start and keeps indoor cats active with L-carnitine. Over 15,700 people have rated this food five stars, and one of those five-star reviewers wrote, “I have used this specific cat food for years. My cat is a long-haired white cat, incredibly finicky … It is the ONLY cat food, wet or dry, that she condescends to eat.”
The Purina ONE Tender Selects dry food has salmon as its first ingredient and promotes strong muscles and a healthy immune system. It has an overall 4.8-star rating, and one of the 11,000 pet parents who’ve left a five-star review says that this kibble is easy for their Persian cats to grab, and “they really seemed to enjoy the meaty chunks.”
Rachel Ray’s Nutrish Indoor Complete supports healthy digestion with ingredients like pumpkin and lentils, and boosts your cat’s immune system thanks to the antioxidant-rich berries in the recipe. “My cats love this dry cat food,” one of the over 10,000 five-star cat parents wrote. “One of them has a sensitive stomach … He continued to vomit regularly until I bought RR Nutrish. They have both been eating Nutrish for about two years now with good results.”
Indoor cats love the Purina ONE Indoor Advantage dry kibble because it manages their hairballs and weight and tastes good. Cat parents on Amazon have rated this food an overall 4.8-stars, with Fluffy’s parent writing, “It's been over a year since I've been feeding Miss Fluffy Purina ONE. She enthusiastically gobbles it and seems healthier than ever. Were she able to type, I'm sure that my 6-pound furball would give a five-star rating herself.”
9Lives also offers a kibble for indoor cats that helps balance your cat’s metabolism and urinary tract, regulates her weight and also reduces hairballs. Over 9,600 people have rated the Indoor Complete formula five stars, with one parent writing, “My senior citizen kitty has been on this for about 15 years. She was having urinary issues and the vet suggested this. She is now 20 years old.”
The tender center in the middle of each piece of Meow Mix kibble has cats going crazy for this dry food. It’s crunchy, it’s creamy and it has over 9,400 five-star reviews. “I think my cat believes these are treats,” one cat parent wrote. “He loves it. I attribute this to the soft centers with a [crunchy outside].”
Purina rounds out the list with the brand’s Kit & Kaboodle kibble for indoor cats. It helps keep your cat at a healthy weight, improves her immune health and features kibble pieces of different flavors all mixed into the same bag. “My boys are SO picky!” one cat parent wrote. “I took a risk and bought this. I was VERY surprised when they loved it!”
