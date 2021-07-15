The Best Flea And Trick Treatments For Cats That You Can Buy Right Now

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
You hate to see your cat itching, scratching and pulling at their fur trying to rid themselves of those nasty fleas and ticks. And with warmer weather officially here, a potential infestation may be around the corner.
If your cat is suffering from a flea or tick attack — or you want to make sure she never does — you can take action with a fast-acting, long-lasting flea and tick treatment. According to cat parents who have battled the flea plague with their own BFFs, these are the best cat flea and tick treatments on Amazon Prime that actually worked — and stopped fleas and ticks in their tracks for good.
Advantage II is the most popular cat flea and tick treatment on Amazon, with over 31,000 five-star reviews. Each box comes with a several-month supply of treatment, which begins working 12 hours after initial application. And after 24 hours, the treatment becomes waterproof and will protect your cat for up to 30 days. “Absolutely fantastic,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It's now day two, and there's BARELY any frantic licking or scratching. I ran a flea comb through both of my cats, and there's nothing … Both of my cats are now calm, more playful and more peaceful.”
In just six hours, your cat will be free from fleas with Catego’s fast-acting formula. From there, Catego lasts 30 days and actively kills fleas, ticks and chewing lice, as well as flea eggs and larvae, and the formula is non-greasy and easy to apply. “The procedure could not be simpler,” one pet parent wrote. “Literally within 10 minutes fleas were abandoning the kitten like rats on a sinking ship. Unfortunately I became their temporary new home, but that's another story.”
Capstar’s oral cat flea treatment starts working 30 minutes after ingestion and rids 90 percent of your cat’s flea infestation within six hours. It’s safe to use daily if reinfestation occurs, and over 12,200 pet parents love how fast it works. “After battling fleas for over a month with no relief, this was magic,” one cat parent wrote. “I tried everything — topical flea meds, diatomaceous earth rubbed into both the carpet and the cat's fur, flea bombs, flea combing, Dawn soap baths, and nothing worked. I crushed up one pill of Capstar for each cat and put it in their wet food … The fleas were literally dropping off the cats!! I'm finally flea free and could nearly cry with joy.”