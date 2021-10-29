The Best Orthopedic Dog Beds On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Even though they sometimes don’t show it, older dogs can often suffer from stiff joints and arthritis. And although your vet may recommend specific joint health supplements or medication, you can actually start treating your pup’s achiness by simply switching out his old dog bed for an orthopedic one.

Orthopedic dog beds are made with soft, thick foam that helps cradle joints and takes the stress off areas affected by arthritis. They’re comfy for dogs of all ages, but your senior dog will definitely feel the difference once you make the switch.

So, which orthopedic dog bed should you get? The Dodo recommends you check out these orthopedic dog beds on Amazon before going anywhere else.