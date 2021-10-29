The Best Orthopedic Dog Beds On Amazon
Relieve those aches and pains.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Even though they sometimes don’t show it, older dogs can often suffer from stiff joints and arthritis. And although your vet may recommend specific joint health supplements or medication, you can actually start treating your pup’s achiness by simply switching out his old dog bed for an orthopedic one.
Orthopedic dog beds are made with soft, thick foam that helps cradle joints and takes the stress off areas affected by arthritis. They’re comfy for dogs of all ages, but your senior dog will definitely feel the difference once you make the switch.
So, which orthopedic dog bed should you get? The Dodo recommends you check out these orthopedic dog beds on Amazon before going anywhere else.
The Furhaven orthopedic dog bed, with over 42,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, is basically like a mini couch for your pup. It comes in several different sizes and colors and features supportive egg crate foam that relieves stress on pressure points.
The memory foam pad inside the PetFusion orthopedic dog bed on Amazon reduces joint pain, thereby aiding your dog’s mobility when it’s time to walk and play. The nest-like bolster design works great as a headrest, and the cover is completely removable and machine washable.
For big dogs with achy joints, the Bedsure XL orthopedic dog bed evenly distributes your pup’s weight using 3-inch-thick egg crate foam. “We’ve looked at many dog beds trying to find one that fits our standards, and this one is exactly what we’ve been searching for,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It supports all her pressure points with the thick egg crate pad, and the cover is made of durable, high-quality materials … We are pleasantly surprised at how good this product is for the price, it’s a really good deal! We are very happy!”
Available in sizes small, medium and large, the BarksBar orthopedic dog bed is super plush and cushy and is made to provide the best, most comfortable sleep possible for your pup. The base is constructed with orthopedic foam, and the extra-comfy padded rim is stuffed with cotton. And the nonslip pad underneath makes sure getting up from a nap is easy.
The Dog’s Bed by The Dog’s Balls on Amazon comes in various shapes and sizes, with some including a headrest on one end. Each bed is made with premium support foam and is covered with waterproof, machine-washable covers that can be replaced by the company, if needed.
Over 10,500 pet parents love the JOYELF orthopedic dog bed because they can tell just how comfortable their dogs are when sleeping on it. “I was a little skeptical about this bed, considering there were other higher priced options that were maybe higher quality I could have gone with, but I settled on this one after reading some glowing reviews. I'm glad I did,” one dog parent wrote. “At first my dog sniffed it and walked away, which was a bit disheartening, but within an hour she would not leave that bed for anything and was quickly sound asleep and snoring.”
The faux fur on the MIXJOY orthopedic donut bed paired with the plush inner cushion makes this bed one of the comfiest, coziest orthopedic beds for your smaller dog. The entire bed is machine washable, and it comes in four colors. Good luck trying to get your dog out of this thing.
Available in three sizes perfect for small and medium dogs, the Milliard quilted orthopedic dog bed on Amazon uses durable egg crate foam to support your pup’s achy joints, and the padded exterior cover adds an extra layer of comfort. Plus, this dog bed fits in most standard crates.
The BarkBox memory foam orthopedic bed comes in sizes from small up through extra-large and is available in a variety of fun colors and patterns. It uses therapeutic cooling gel memory foam to relieve body aches while keeping your dog cool and comfortable.
If you think it’s time to bring out the big guns for your large breed, the Big Barker pillow top orthopedic bed on Amazon offers 7 inches of comfort, including a headrest on one end. And over 4,800 pet parents say it’s worth the money, with one writing, “We took a chance ordering this online, but it had such great reviews we were confident it would be a great purchase. And we weren't let down! This is the ONLY dog bed he has actually ever slept in — it's supportive for his aging hips, and the cover is very soft, which just adds to the coziness … I also found my husband sleeping on it recently, and I know he is picky about his bed, so it's a win all around.”