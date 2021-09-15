These Adorable Halloween Dog Toys Are The Best Treat For Your Dog

It's almost spooky season 🎃

By Olivia Harvey

Published on 9/15/2021

The best part of Halloween is obviously the treats, but since you can't share those with your dog, you might feel a bit guilty about chowing down on candy while he makes puppy-dog eyes at you. But why not treat him to a new toy?

There are a lot of Halloween dog toys on Amazon, from crinkly bats to plushie ghosts. The Dodo rounded up the best of the best — all backed by reviews from happy pet parents.

Hyper Pet Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Plush Toy
$15

Now your pup can have his very own Zero sidekick just like Jack Skellington in “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” This adorable plush toy comes with a squeaker, and a soft, comforting blankie makes up Zero’s body. Because everything about this toy is plush, this is a great toy for dogs with sensitive teeth.

Fringe Studio Mini Ghost Toy Set
$13

The mini ghost set from Fringe Studio is the ultimate “squad ghouls,” as the Amazon listing reads. These little toys are great for smaller dogs, and each ultra-soft plush comes with its own squeaker. 

ZippyPaws Pumpkin Spice Donut Toy
$8

It’s pumpkin spice season, and now your dog can get in on the fall-flavored fun! This cute fluff-free pumpkin spice donut from ZippyPaws comes with a squeaker inside, but no filling, making this a mess-free (yet still fun) Halloween dog toy.

Fringe Studio Mini Bats Toy Set
$13

These mini bats from Fringe Studio have a little bit of everything that makes dogs go wild. Their bodies are made with a plush faux-fur fabric and each contains a squeaker, but their wings are that awesome crinkly texture dogs love. These bats are best suited for dogs on the smaller side.

Modern Wave Interactive Alien Plush
$14

Stuff these quirky aliens into their spacecraft and let your dog go ham trying to get them out. “Our dog LOVES these little burrow sets,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “He likes to ‘protect’ them and brings them everywhere. Took them one by one back to his dog bed.”

Midlee Interactive Pumpkin Toy
$37

Another Halloween-themed interactive dog toy is this jack-’o-lantern one from Midlee. You can stuff the bat, ghost and candy corn inside the mouth of the jack-’o-lantern and let your dog get to work. Then, once they’re all pulled out, each toy can be played with on its own — the bat and ghost even have squeakers inside them.

RC Pet Toys Wooly Wonkz Halloween Toy
$12

Handcrafted in Nepal using 100 percent New Zealand wool, each of the RC Pet Toys Wooly Wonkz are pieces of art that are meant to be chewed up. The wooly balls are about 3 inches round, so they’re best suited for smaller pups, and because of the dense, wooly texture, they’re great for teething puppies, too.

JPB Halloween Dog Toy Set
$13

This set of three Halloween-themed dog toys from JBP comes with an orange “Boo!” plush bone, a plush emoji ghost and a rope toy, all of which are intended for small- to medium-sized dogs. “My dog loves these toys,” one pet parent wrote. “He went crazy over the squeakers in the ghost and bone toys.” Just make sure to supervise your dog whenever a rope toy is involved to make sure he doesn’t swallow any of it.

Petlou Durable Plush Pumpkin Toy
$8

The Petlou plush pumpkin toy on Amazon may be simple, but it’s durable and ready for anything. This Halloween dog toy is made with two layers of thick fabric and contains a puncture-proof squeaker and crinkly filling so your dog can enjoy it Halloween season after Halloween season.

Fringe Studio Mini Sugar Skull Toy Set
$14

There’s nothing scary about this trio of grinning sugar skulls from Fringe Studio — they’re each sugary sweet in their own way. Great for smaller pups, these skulls are about 4 inches round, and each one comes with a squeaker that will keep your dog entertained all Halloween season.