7 Dog Houses That Will Make Your Backyard Your Pup's Favorite Place
Some dogs live and breathe for the great outdoors. And if your dog is the kind who would much rather hang out on the lawn than lounge inside on the couch, you can give him the ultimate treat for nature-loving pups: a comfy shelter to relax in while he’s out in the fresh air.
There are a handful of really great dog houses on Amazon that are durable, stylish and crafted with the comfort of your dog in mind — and most of them can be used indoors or outdoors. Here are some of the best.
(But remember that these dog houses are for fun, and shouldn’t be used as a dog’s only shelter!)
The Starplast dog house is made from an incredibly durable UV-stabilized polypropylene plastic, meaning that it’s rust-proof, rot-proof, fade-resistant and made to last a long time. The largest size is big enough to comfortably fit a pup weighing up to 50 pounds, and the entire house can be set up without tools in about five minutes.
According to one pet parent, the Pet Republic Nova dog house on Amazon is “easy to put together, [and] great for my small dogs.” This house features an elevated floor design that keeps water out to ensure your pet stays high and dry if he insists on staying outside in bad weather. Plus, the roof offers excellent sun protection, and the dual vents keep air circulating throughout the house.
Available in various sizes that can comfortably house dogs weighing from 15 pounds to 90 pounds, the Petmate Aspen Petbarn dog house features a waterproof, extended roof and raised floor to keep wetness out, and the roof is easy to snap off for cleaning or storage. “I have bought three of these houses and I love them!” one pet parent wrote. “My dogs like to sit on top of their houses and ‘guard’ the backyard, and after having two of these houses for well over a year, they are still as durable as when they were delivered.”
Made to keep your dogs comfortable during inclement weather (though you should obviously bring dogs in during torrential storms), the new and improved waterproof Confidence Pet XL features a durable raised floor and thick plastic walls, and all parts are held together with screws, making it that much more secure. And according to one pet parent, assembly takes less than 15 minutes.
The MidWest Homes Eillo dog house comes fully assembled — all you have to do is unfold the side walls and close the roof. It’s made with water-resistant stained wood, stainless steel hardware and asphalt shingles, and you can even purchase an insulation kit to make the dog house more comfortable in cooler temperatures.
Available in various sizes and two colors, the Petsfit wooden dog house on Amazon features adjustable feet, a removable floor for easy cleaning and a clear plastic door flap that keeps your dog extra cozy when inside. “This dog house arrived yesterday, and [I] can say it is a completely different class of dog house,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The crossbars on the bottom give an incredible amount of rigidity to the base. The roof is made of much thicker siding material, and I'm certain [it] will support her 90-pound weight for a much longer period than the previous three models [I] purchased elsewhere.”
This stylish wood dog house from Petmate is sealed in a clear, protective finish and offers a raised floor and heavy-duty asphalt roof. It comes in three sizes — small, medium and large — and promises easy installation in just three steps. “We have a 85-pound shepherd and he fits with room to spare,” one pet parent wrote. “Easy assembly. Smells great and looks like a quality product.”