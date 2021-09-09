10 Adorable (And Spooky) Halloween Bandanas For Your Pup
Easiest costume ever ✨
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Halloween will be here before you know it, and if you and your dog are the type to keep things festive, you’ll want to make sure your pup’s stash of Halloween bandanas is up to par. You wouldn’t want him to be the least spooky pup at the dog park, would you?
Fortunately there are some adorable dog Halloween bandanas on Amazon, each featuring cute and creepy designs perfect for the season ahead. Here are some of the best Halloween bandanas for dogs to save you the trouble of searching.
Available in sizes small and large, these KZHAREEN dog Halloween bandanas are each covered in cutesy jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkins and bats on both sides. The pack of four will give your dog a bit of variety throughout the Halloween season.
This unique Halloween-themed bandana from Rogue + Wolf features a fun logo that reads “I Pawed A Spell On You” and features illustrations of crystals, magic wands and a big crescent moon. Reverse the bandana and you can show off a teal-and-purple ombre printed design with Rogue + Wolf’s logo.
These two dog Halloween bandanas from KZHAREEN are made with breathable cotton and are printed in two classic Halloween-y designs — spiders in their webs and black silhouetted bats. “The quality is amazing, and my dog looks ridiculously cute!” one pet parent wrote. “The fabric is thicker than expected, and the print is on both sides.”
“Great bandana, adorable and good quality,” one pet parent said of the BoomBone plaid Halloween bandana, which comes with a cute jack-o’-lantern patch at the bottom. “It has lasted two washes so far and a lot of wear! The pumpkin is a felt patch attached to the bandana … It actually helps weigh down the bandana so it doesn’t scrunch up and look weird.”
These cheeky Halloween bandanas from Pawskido are perfect for any pup with a good sense of humor. In each pack of three bandanas, you get one that reads “Witches Love Me,” another that says, “I Do Tricks For Treats,” and finally one that reads, “Boos.” Festive and funny.
Looking for something outside the regular black-and-orange Halloween color scheme? These bandanas from BoomBone offer something different with their grey and pink prints. One has a cute repeating skull illustration, and the other has friendly-looking ghosts. “These are so, so soft!” one pet parent wrote. “Amazing quality totally worth the price.”
This is about as classic as you can get when it comes to a Halloween bandana. The orange-and-black plaid print is reversible, and the “Trick or Treat” logo is as cute as can be. One size fits most, and the 100 percent cotton fabric is breathable and washable.
This may be the only time of year you can get your dog to wear a bandana that has cats on it! The set of three Halloween-themed bandanas from Native Pup includes one with black cats on it, another with spooky jack-o’-lanterns and another with ghosts. “Material is lightweight and very soft,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Easy to tie, stitching is done well. Prints are even nicer in person.”
Fans of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will love this bandana inspired by the hit Tim Burton film. It features both of Jack Skellington’s personas (Jack as himself and Jack as the Pumpkin King), and even has the title of the movie scrolled in green. You can pick one up in either size small or large.
If you’re looking for dog Halloween bandanas on Amazon that are a bit more subtle and ready to be worn throughout the fall season, this pair from PICKUPIK is perfect. One reads “Mama’s Little Pumpkin,” and the other reads, “Pumpkin Spice Season,” and both slogans are printed on autumn-themed plaids.