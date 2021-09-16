Dog Goggles Are A Thing And They're Surprisingly Useful
Safe AND cute 💪
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
It’s true — dog goggles exist! And they’re much more useful than just being a novelty item. From car and motorcycle rides to romping in the snow, wearing goggles can protect your dog from debris and harmful UV rays.
If you’re in the market for a pair of dog goggles, you might be wondering where to start. To help you out, The Dodo found the best dog goggles on Amazon so that you can protect your pup’s eyes on your next big day out. And according to pet parents who left reviews, these top-rated goggles are so good your dog won’t even mind wearing them.
The UV-protective and shatterproof dog goggles from QUMY have over 4,100 five-star reviews from pet parents who appreciate how the goggles keep their dogs’ eyes safe during car rides and water adventures. “I got these because my Frenchie LOVES riding in the car with his head out of the window. However, he does squint the entire time, which I’m sure is no fun because he can’t enjoy the scenery,” one parent wrote. “They look adorable and they’ve made car rides that much more fun for him.”
The Namsan dog goggles on Amazon for larger pups are great because they have a bridge specifically designed to sit comfortably on your dog’s snout and won’t shift out of place. They have a soft frame and adjustable elastic, and are built to withstand sun, snow and surf.
These anti-fog dog goggles from Doggles have a comfy, extra-wide nose bridge and a flexible padded outer frame. They provide 100 percent UV protection, and one pet parent says they’re great for dogs with sensitive eyes. “Great quality and a good fit, even for a boxer,” they wrote. “Our boxer has injured [his] eyes on two occasions when running into the woods … Boomer can now run free on our trails with us.”
Swimming, car rides and runs are no match for the COCOPET shatterproof dog goggles that offer UV ray protection. They best fit medium to large dogs, and have adjustable straps. And when you’re done with your adventures, you can easily fold them in half and store them away.
Rex Specs dog goggles block 99.9 percent of UV rays and are comfortable to wear thanks to the single lens and fully-adjustable strap system. Plus, each set of Rex Specs come with one clear lens and one tinted lens so you can swap them out depending on where you’re headed.
Smaller dogs will love the Enjoying UV protection dog goggles on Amazon. The adjustable head and chin straps make wearing these goggles comfortable for your pup, and as one pet parent said, “These are wonderful. At first he wasn't sure about them and tried to take them off. Now I put them on him when he is in the sun, and he leaves them on.”