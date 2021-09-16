Dog Goggles Are A Thing And They're Surprisingly Useful

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

It’s true — dog goggles exist! And they’re much more useful than just being a novelty item. From car and motorcycle rides to romping in the snow, wearing goggles can protect your dog from debris and harmful UV rays.

If you’re in the market for a pair of dog goggles, you might be wondering where to start. To help you out, The Dodo found the best dog goggles on Amazon so that you can protect your pup’s eyes on your next big day out. And according to pet parents who left reviews, these top-rated goggles are so good your dog won’t even mind wearing them.