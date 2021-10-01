These Are The Best Dog Cones On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog has persistent skin issues or just got home from a surgical procedure, then he’s no stranger to (and probably not a fan of) the e-cone.

While the plastic cone vets give to dogs are important for recovery, they can be uncomfortable and can make a dog even more upset than he already is after undergoing surgery or treatment. But luckily, there are several comfy dog cones on Amazon that are worth a shot if your dog just hates the cone his vet sent him home with.

The Dodo read the reviews and found the highest-rated dog cones Amazon has to offer. Here are the ones pet parents say are the best.

