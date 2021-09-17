The Best Dog Backpacks On Amazon
So he can come literally everywhere with you ❤️
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
You hate to see those sad puppy-dog eyes as you leave your pup behind for a day of adventuring. You wish you could take him with you, but you’re sadly going somewhere where having a dog on a leash isn’t an ideal situation. Luckily, dog backpacks exist so you can bring your BFF with you no matter where you’re going.
Simply zip your dog into one of these top-rated dog backpacks The Dodo found on Amazon, and strap him onto either your back or front. Sad puppy-dog eyes are a thing of the past. Here are the best dog backpacks on Amazon.
Wear the Pawaboo dog backpack in the front or in the back and let your dog’s limbs hang free. It’s easy to get your pup into and even easier to wear. Just adjust the straps to fit, buckle yourself in and you’re ready to explore.
Made out of breathable mesh and available in three sizes, this dog sling from YUDODO is the perfect carrier for parents who prefer a messenger-bag style over a backpack. It comes with an adjustable strap, a reinforced zipper and buckle and a neck hole that can be adjusted to perfectly fit your pup’s head. And with over 12,300 five-star reviews, pet parents say this sling is a great buy.
Great for cats and dogs, the Henkelion pet backpack is a spacious egg-shaped carrier that lets your pet see the great outdoors and move about to get comfortable. “My Chihuahua fits inside perfectly,” one five-star pet parent wrote. “He's a happy camper and is relaxed inside. Good material and easy to assemble, and it's lighter than expected. So far I love it.”
The lightweight and super-ventilated PetAmi dog backpack on Amazon features a comfy faux-sherpa material on the bottom and four sizes of mesh panelling. And this backpack also comes with a water bottle holder, an extra security buckle that straps across your chest, and even a pop-out dog water bowl that you can attach to the backpack with the included carabiner clip.
This spacious pet backpack from Texsens has several different access flaps that make getting your dog in and out a breeze for both you and him. It also comes with two zip-close side pockets, and the entire backpack folds down flat. “I can't believe how much our Jack Russell loves this,” one pet parent wrote. “He doesn't want to get out after he's been in!”
Thanks to the foldable front window and safety strap featured on the Apollo Walker dog backpack, your dog can safely sit inside and enjoy the views without you worrying that he might escape. Plus, the larger size makes it a comfortable way for your pet to travel with you.
You can fit your small dog, your laptop and any other travel necessities in the Kurgo dog backpack, making it a great choice for hikers or adventurers. This backpack even features a stowaway compartment for the straps so it can be used as a carry on for flights. “My dog loves it!!!” one pet parent wrote. “I was trying to find a nice, good-quality bag I could use for my dog so he can come with me to run errands instead of being stuck at home all day. Oscar loves it, and I get a lot of compliments and many people asking where I got the backpack from.”
Another bubble-like carrier is the backpack from PETKIT that comes with an LED light and a built-in fan for added airflow. And despite the compact design of the backpack, your small dog will have plenty of room to hang out.
The sport sack from K9 is basically like a dog jacket with straps attached. Your pup will be swaddled in lightweight material with ventilation zips on each side and held snugly against your back with padded straps. Each side of the sport sack also has water bottle pockets so you can both stay hydrated on the go.