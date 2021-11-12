We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You may think you enjoy birdwatching, but your cat is simply fascinated by it. And though your cat will happily cozy up on the back of the couch or on a nearby chair to watch the world go by, you can give her a more interesting viewing spot with the help of a cat window perch.

These perches adhere either directly to a window or to the window sill and offer a great space for your cat to birdwatch, sunbathe and, of course, snooze the day away. Pet parents say that the below cat window perches on Amazon are the absolute best, and thousands of cats have found their new favorite spot.