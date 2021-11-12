The Best Amazon Cat Window Perches
So she can survey her kingdom.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
You may think you enjoy birdwatching, but your cat is simply fascinated by it. And though your cat will happily cozy up on the back of the couch or on a nearby chair to watch the world go by, you can give her a more interesting viewing spot with the help of a cat window perch.
These perches adhere either directly to a window or to the window sill and offer a great space for your cat to birdwatch, sunbathe and, of course, snooze the day away. Pet parents say that the below cat window perches on Amazon are the absolute best, and thousands of cats have found their new favorite spot.
With over 8,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, this cat window perch from PEFUNY is a favorite among pet parents and their cats alike. The heavy-duty suction cups adhere strongly to the window, yet you can move the perch around easily. And the safety wires are coated so they can withstand cat teeth and chewing.
This 6-inch-deep cat bed from K&H Pet Products suctions to any window and can hold up to 50 pounds. It comes with a comfy pad for your cat to snooze on that also traps hair and dander and can be machine washed.
This space-saving cat window perch on Amazon from D.Jane perfectly fits one cat who loves curling up rather than stretching out. “This is now the [second] one I have purchased as my first cat really loves it — it's her primary sleeping spot during the day,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Perfect for people that have a vertical pane window as most other window perches are too long to set in one properly.”
This window perch, which is supported with beams that suction to the window below the hammock, is strong enough to hold up to 50 pounds. The hammock fabric is machine washable, and the support bars can be unhooked so the bed can lay flat against the window, so you can close your blinds or curtains without having to remove the bed from the window.
The K&H Pet Products cat window perch on Amazon is pretty, cozy and perfect, according to over 7,200 pet parents. “I just put two of these up today and I could not be happier!!!” one pet parent wrote. “The tiger cat in the pictures is 19 pounds, and the perch didn’t budge! Love, love, love!!!” It sticks to your window with an adhesive strip, and the plush cover can be washed in the laundry machine.
Have multiple cats who hate sharing their space? Enter the K&H Pet Products double-decker window mount perch. Actually, not only can you pick up a two-level perch, but K&H also has a triple stacker and a quad stacker window perch, each able to hold up to 50 pounds. And just like their other window bed, this window perch secures to the glass with simple yet reliable suction cups.
The PetFusion Ultimate climbing perch is part window perch part scratching post. The sisal-covered base not only gives your cat a place to scratch but also helps her climb up to the perch that can be suctioned to any window. “As soon as it was up, they attacked the scratching post like their life depended on it and then had a cat MMA match on the top,” one pet parent wrote. “It held strong …”