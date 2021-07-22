The Best Amazon Cat Supplies For New Cat Parents

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Welcoming a new cat into your home and getting to know your future BFF is such an exciting process. And to make the transition into a cat-friendly home a seamless one, you’re going to want to get your supplies together ahead of time.

The Dodo is here to help. Below is a list of essentials from Amazon that new cat parents will want to consider adding to their cat supplies stockpile before welcoming their new friend into the family. From beds and scratch posts, to carriers and litter boxes, you can make and check-off your pre-cat to-do list all in one go.