Here’s Why People With Pets Should Also Have Air Purifiers

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Whether you have allergies or just don’t like the feeling of a stray dog hair floating up your nose, it’s probably worth getting an air purifier if you’re living with a pet.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Antonio DeMarco, a veterinarian and president of medical operations at GoodVets in Kansas City, Missouri, who explained why you might want to invest in an air purifier.

“[Air purifiers] decrease the amount of dander that can cause allergies,” Dr. DeMarco told The Dodo.

Air purifiers can be pretty good at removing dander particles — which are old skin cells your pet sheds — in your home, provided you’re investing in a high-quality filter.

HEPA filters, for example, are pretty great for dander.

A HEPA filter is a filter that meets specific high-efficiency standards. For a filter to be considered a HEPA filter, it has to be able to capture 99.97 percent of particles that are .3 microns — aka bacteria-level small.

“I would recommend going with a top-brand air filter,” Dr. DeMarco said. “Most filters will say [they’re] made for allergies [or] pets. [They’re] usually more costly, but tend to work better.”

Making a one-time splurge in order to breathe easier seems like a pretty sweet deal.

Plus, air purifiers can help manage your pet’s signature smell.

That way, you never have to worry about being that person with a stinky home.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best air purifiers for pet parents. (Bonus: They’ll actually look good in your home, too.)