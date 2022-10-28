How To Find The Best Bearded Dragon Tank

We spoke with Leah Feusse, a licensed veterinary technician with DodoVet , who explained that the best bearded dragon tank is one that’s made of glass and should be at least 4-6 feet long, 2 feet deep and 2-3 feet high. Plus, here are our top picks:

You can’t wait to bring your bearded dragon home and hang out with your new BFF . But before you do that, you need to make sure you’ve got the perfect place for him to live a healthy and happy life.

Orphaned Deer Runs Back To The Wild With Her Best Friend

Keep reading to find out more about how to set up your BFF’s new home.

Why do bearded dragons need tanks?

Bearded dragon tanks can be pretty pricey, so you might be wondering just how necessary they are. But a tank is essential because bearded dragons need to live in warm climates with low humidity.

“A tank is needed to achieve those parameters in the average home,” Feusse told The Dodo. “A tank also provides a safe space for the bearded dragon to bask, climb and hide.”

What to look for in a bearded dragon tank

There are a couple key things you should look for in a good bearded dragon tank.

Size

Bearded dragons can grow up to be 2 feet long, so it’s really important to get a tank that’s big enough for him to live comfortably and move around.

“You can house a young beardie in a smaller tank, but as an adult they require a tank 4–6 feet long, 2 feet deep and 2–3 feet high,” Feusse said.

If you decide on a smaller tank for a baby bearded dragon, just be aware that you’ll have to replace it with a larger one as he grows up and gets bigger.

Material

Bearded dragon tanks come in many different materials, but, according to Feusse, there’s one material that’s better than the rest.

“Glass tanks are the preferred choice over a wire or screened cages because of the high temperature and low humidity requirements,” Feusse said. “It is much easier to maintain ideal conditions in a glass tank.”

Best tanks for bearded dragons

Feusse recommended three of the best tanks for bearded dragons based on size and materials.