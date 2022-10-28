How To Find The Best Bearded Dragon Tank
And how to set it up 👍
You can’t wait to bring your bearded dragon home and hang out with your new BFF. But before you do that, you need to make sure you’ve got the perfect place for him to live a healthy and happy life.
We spoke with Leah Feusse, a licensed veterinary technician with DodoVet, who explained that the best bearded dragon tank is one that’s made of glass and should be at least 4-6 feet long, 2 feet deep and 2-3 feet high. Plus, here are our top picks:
Best overall bearded dragon tank
- Best overall bearded dragon tank: Carolina Custom Cages Terrarium
- Runner-up: Repti Zoo Large Glass Reptile Terrarium
- Best budget: New Age Pet ECOFLEX Mojave Reptile Habitat Lounge
Keep reading to find out more about how to set up your BFF’s new home.
Why do bearded dragons need tanks?
Bearded dragon tanks can be pretty pricey, so you might be wondering just how necessary they are. But a tank is essential because bearded dragons need to live in warm climates with low humidity.
“A tank is needed to achieve those parameters in the average home,” Feusse told The Dodo. “A tank also provides a safe space for the bearded dragon to bask, climb and hide.”
What to look for in a bearded dragon tank
There are a couple key things you should look for in a good bearded dragon tank.
Size
Bearded dragons can grow up to be 2 feet long, so it’s really important to get a tank that’s big enough for him to live comfortably and move around.
“You can house a young beardie in a smaller tank, but as an adult they require a tank 4–6 feet long, 2 feet deep and 2–3 feet high,” Feusse said.
If you decide on a smaller tank for a baby bearded dragon, just be aware that you’ll have to replace it with a larger one as he grows up and gets bigger.
Material
Bearded dragon tanks come in many different materials, but, according to Feusse, there’s one material that’s better than the rest.
“Glass tanks are the preferred choice over a wire or screened cages because of the high temperature and low humidity requirements,” Feusse said. “It is much easier to maintain ideal conditions in a glass tank.”
Best tanks for bearded dragons
Feusse recommended three of the best tanks for bearded dragons based on size and materials.
“This is the ultimate bearded dragon cage,” Feusse said. “It provides ample space (72 by 24 by 36 inches) and also provides ease of cleaning and access.” This massive terrarium has a waterproof base and a key lock to keep your BFF extra safe.
“This cage meets the minimum requirements for size (48 by 24 by 24 inches) while providing easy access to your bearded dragon, and allows for easy cleaning of all areas while remaining secure,” Feusse said. The top screen and side panels are removable, plus the front panels are actually sliding glass doors, giving you quick access to the entire cage.
It can be expensive trying to find a tank that’s big enough for your bearded dragon. And for $300, this one’s on the lower end of the cost spectrum. But you don’t have to worry about compromising cost for quality — it’s made with material that’s resistant to warping or cracking.
Bearded dragon tank setup
Once you’ve got the perfect tank, there are some things you should know about setting it up.
What temperature should a bearded dragon tank be?
Since bearded dragons can’t regulate their body temperatures on their own, it’s important to make sure your BFF’s tank is warm enough.
“This is generally achieved by keeping one side of the tank at about 100 degrees Fahrenheit and the other half of the tank at about 80 degrees Fahrenheit,” Feusse said. “Bearded dragons are cold blooded and require warm temperatures to maintain their bodily functions.”
But temperature isn’t the only thing you should pay attention to —humidity is also important for keeping your bearded dragon comfortable.
“Proper humidity aids in the ability to shed properly,” Feusse said. “The humidity can be maintained between 25–40 percent by misting every other day.”
Things you need for a bearded dragon tank
According to Feusse, these are the things you need for your bearded dragon’s tank:
- A bowl for insects
- Food and water bowls
- Thermometers — to measure temperature on either side of the tank
- Hygrometer — to measure humidity
- Substrate — to provide traction and keep the tank clean
- Rocks or other elevated areas — to climb and bask on
- UVB light
- Heat source
- Hiding area
Now that you know which bearded dragon tank is best and how to set it up, you’re ready to bring your new BFF home.