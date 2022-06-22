80+ Bearded Dragon Names For Your Favorite Lizard

You’re totally in love with your new bearded dragon (because, duh!). So of course you want to give him the absolute best name possible.

It’s a fun decision to make, but also a big one since it’s the name he’ll have for his whole life.

We’ve compiled a list of the best bearded dragon names, so whether you’re looking for something cute, cool or unique, you’ll find what you’re searching for right here.

Female bearded dragon names

These names would be so good for your girl bearded dragon.

Alice

Bella

Bertha

Coco

Hilda

Karen

Lettie

Lucy

Luna

Rosie

Ruby

Male bearded dragon names

If you’re looking for a good name for your little guy, you can’t go wrong with these options.

Bob

Carlos

Dylan

Frank

Fred

George

Hank

Joe

Ralph

Rupert

Sheldon

Sherman

Cool bearded dragon names

Doesn’t your bearded dragon deserve a name that’s as cool as he is?

Adonis

Apollo

Artemis

Athena

Aurora

Blaze

Charizard

Dart

Dino

Fury

Harley

Hercules

Inferno

Medusa

Morpheus

Picasso

Rex

Rocco

Spike

Cute bearded dragon names

Looking for an adorable name to perfectly match your BFFs precious little face? Look no further.

Banjo

Bertie

Butterscotch

Delilah

Frankie

Humphrey

Norbit

Pebbles

Pop-Tart

Princess

Reptar

Watson

Wilbur

Yoda

Funny bearded dragon names

These funny bearded dragon names are perfect if you’re always in the mood for a good chuckle.

Dude

Grumpy

Elizardeth Taylor

Lizanardo Da Vinci

Puff Daddy

Queen Elizardeth

The Lizard Of Oz

Bearded dragon names from movies

Here are some bearded dragon names inspired by actual movie dragons.

Dragon (from “Shrek”)

Elliot (from “Pete’s Dragon”)

Godzilla (from “Godzilla”)

Mushu (from “Mulan”)

Norbert (from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”)

Pascal (from “Tangled”)

Puff (from “Puff the Magic Dragon”)

Sisu (from “Raya and the Last Dragon”)

Smaug (from “The Hobbit”)

Toothless (from “How to Train Your Dragon”)

Unique bearded dragon names

Your bearded dragon walks to the beat of his own drum. So why not give him a name that’s as unique as he is?

Anastasia

Cooper

Duckie

Hoover

Jinx

Napoleon

Roach

Sahara

Smog

Ursula

Ziggy

