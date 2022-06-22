80+ Bearded Dragon Names For Your Favorite Lizard
The best names for your bearded dragon’s unique vibe 😎
You’re totally in love with your new bearded dragon (because, duh!). So of course you want to give him the absolute best name possible.
It’s a fun decision to make, but also a big one since it’s the name he’ll have for his whole life.
We’ve compiled a list of the best bearded dragon names, so whether you’re looking for something cute, cool or unique, you’ll find what you’re searching for right here.
Female bearded dragon names
These names would be so good for your girl bearded dragon.
- Alice
- Bella
- Bertha
- Coco
- Hilda
- Karen
- Lettie
- Lucy
- Luna
- Rosie
- Ruby
Male bearded dragon names
If you’re looking for a good name for your little guy, you can’t go wrong with these options.
- Bob
- Carlos
- Dylan
- Frank
- Fred
- George
- Hank
- Joe
- Ralph
- Rupert
- Sheldon
- Sherman
Cool bearded dragon names
Doesn’t your bearded dragon deserve a name that’s as cool as he is?
- Adonis
- Apollo
- Artemis
- Athena
- Aurora
- Blaze
- Charizard
- Dart
- Dino
- Fury
- Harley
- Hercules
- Inferno
- Medusa
- Morpheus
- Picasso
- Rex
- Rocco
- Spike
Cute bearded dragon names
Looking for an adorable name to perfectly match your BFFs precious little face? Look no further.
- Banjo
- Bertie
- Butterscotch
- Delilah
- Frankie
- Humphrey
- Norbit
- Pebbles
- Pop-Tart
- Princess
- Reptar
- Watson
- Wilbur
- Yoda
Funny bearded dragon names
These funny bearded dragon names are perfect if you’re always in the mood for a good chuckle.
- Dude
- Grumpy
- Elizardeth Taylor
- Lizanardo Da Vinci
- Puff Daddy
- Queen Elizardeth
- The Lizard Of Oz
Bearded dragon names from movies
Here are some bearded dragon names inspired by actual movie dragons.
- Dragon (from “Shrek”)
- Elliot (from “Pete’s Dragon”)
- Godzilla (from “Godzilla”)
- Mushu (from “Mulan”)
- Norbert (from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”)
- Pascal (from “Tangled”)
- Puff (from “Puff the Magic Dragon”)
- Sisu (from “Raya and the Last Dragon”)
- Smaug (from “The Hobbit”)
- Toothless (from “How to Train Your Dragon”)
Unique bearded dragon names
Your bearded dragon walks to the beat of his own drum. So why not give him a name that’s as unique as he is?
- Anastasia
- Cooper
- Duckie
- Hoover
- Jinx
- Napoleon
- Roach
- Sahara
- Smog
- Ursula
- Ziggy
And if you’re struggling to come up with good names for your other pets, check out these lists: