101 Badass Dog Names For Your Tough Pup
Names for dogs with attitude 💪
If your dog’s super tough, you’ll need a badass name to fit his strong personality. Or if your dog’s not so tough, it can be adorably ironic (like a French bulldog named Cujo).
The Dodo put together this list of all the best badass dog names for both girl and boy dogs so you can find the perfect one for your pup.
Badass girl dog names
Your girl dog will be the toughest pup around with one of these names.
- Aphrodite
- Artemis
- Arya
- Athena
- Bonnie (Bonnie and Clyde)
- Buffy (the Vampire Slayer)
- Circe
- Cleopatra
- Diva
- Duchess
- Eleven (Stranger Things)
- Elvira
- Eve
- Glory
- Harley
- Hera
- Hermione
- Heroine
- Honor
- Jinx
- Joan (of Arc)
- Juno
- Karma
- Katniss
- Lara
- Leia
- Lilith
- Louise (Thelma and Louise)
- Marvel
- Mulan
- Mystic
- Myth
- Nala
- Pandora (Pandora’s Box)
- Queen
- Raven
- Rebel
- Roxy
- Scout
- Storm
- Stormy
- Thelma (Thelma and Louise)
- Tundra
- Venus
- Vixen
- Wednesday (Addams)
- Xena
- Yoko
- Zelda
Badass boy dog names
These are some of the most badass names for your tough boy dog.
- Ace
- Ajax
- Alpha
- Apollo
- Archer
- Aries
- Arrow
- Astro
- Atlas
- Attica
- Axel
- Bandit
- Batman
- Beast
- Blaze
- Bolt
- Bruiser
- Bruno
- Brutus
- Buster
- Butch
- Captain
- Comet
- Cujo
- Dante
- Dash
- Diesel
- Duke
- Fang
- General
- Hades
- Hercules
- Hero
- Hulk
- King
- Lex (Luther)
- Lupo
- Luther
- Major
- Maverick
- Merlin
- Pluto
- Prince
- Rocky
- Rogue
- Spike
- Thor
- Titan
- Vader
- Wolf
- Zeus
