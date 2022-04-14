101 Badass Dog Names For Your Tough Pup

If your dog’s super tough, you’ll need a badass name to fit his strong personality. Or if your dog’s not so tough, it can be adorably ironic (like a French bulldog named Cujo).

The Dodo put together this list of all the best badass dog names for both girl and boy dogs so you can find the perfect one for your pup.

Badass girl dog names

Your girl dog will be the toughest pup around with one of these names.

Aphrodite Artemis Arya Athena Bonnie (Bonnie and Clyde) Buffy (the Vampire Slayer) Circe Cleopatra Diva Duchess Eleven (Stranger Things) Elvira Eve Glory Harley Hera Hermione Heroine Honor Jinx Joan (of Arc) Juno Karma Katniss Lara Leia Lilith Louise (Thelma and Louise) Marvel Mulan Mystic Myth Nala Pandora (Pandora’s Box) Queen Raven Rebel Roxy Scout Storm Stormy Thelma (Thelma and Louise) Tundra Venus Vixen Wednesday (Addams) Xena Yoko Zelda

Badass boy dog names

These are some of the most badass names for your tough boy dog.

Ace Ajax Alpha Apollo Archer Aries Arrow Astro Atlas Attica Axel Bandit Batman Beast Blaze Bolt Bruiser Bruno Brutus Buster Butch Captain Comet Cujo Dante Dash Diesel Duke Fang General Hades Hercules Hero Hulk King Lex (Luther) Lupo Luther Major Maverick Merlin Pluto Prince Rocky Rogue Spike Thor Thor Titan Vader Wolf Zeus

