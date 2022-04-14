101 Badass Dog Names For Your Tough Pup

Names for dogs with attitude 💪

By Lauren Taylor

Published on 4/14/2022 at 6:45 AM

dog wearing sunglasses with fire

If your dog’s super tough, you’ll need a badass name to fit his strong personality. Or if your dog’s not so tough, it can be adorably ironic (like a French bulldog named Cujo).

The Dodo put together this list of all the best badass dog names for both girl and boy dogs so you can find the perfect one for your pup.

Badass girl dog names

Your girl dog will be the toughest pup around with one of these names.

  1. Aphrodite
  2. Artemis
  3. Arya
  4. Athena
  5. Bonnie (Bonnie and Clyde)
  6. Buffy (the Vampire Slayer)
  7. Circe
  8. Cleopatra
  9. Diva
  10. Duchess
  11. Eleven (Stranger Things)
  12. Elvira
  13. Eve
  14. Glory
  15. Harley
  16. Hera
  17. Hermione
  18. Heroine
  19. Honor
  20. Jinx
  21. Joan (of Arc)
  22. Juno
  23. Karma
  24. Katniss
  25. Lara
  26. Leia
  27. Lilith
  28. Louise (Thelma and Louise)
  29. Marvel
  30. Mulan
  31. Mystic
  32. Myth
  33. Nala
  34. Pandora (Pandora’s Box)
  35. Queen
  36. Raven
  37. Rebel
  38. Roxy
  39. Scout
  40. Storm
  41. Stormy
  42. Thelma (Thelma and Louise)
  43. Tundra
  44. Venus
  45. Vixen
  46. Wednesday (Addams)
  47. Xena
  48. Yoko
  49. Zelda

Badass boy dog names

These are some of the most badass names for your tough boy dog.

  1. Ace
  2. Ajax
  3. Alpha
  4. Apollo
  5. Archer
  6. Aries
  7. Arrow
  8. Astro
  9. Atlas
  10. Attica
  11. Axel
  12. Bandit
  13. Batman
  14. Beast
  15. Blaze
  16. Bolt
  17. Bruiser
  18. Bruno
  19. Brutus
  20. Buster
  21. Butch
  22. Captain
  23. Comet
  24. Cujo
  25. Dante
  26. Dash
  27. Diesel
  28. Duke
  29. Fang
  30. General
  31. Hades
  32. Hercules
  33. Hero
  34. Hulk
  35. King
  36. Lex (Luther)
  37. Lupo
  38. Luther
  39. Major
  40. Maverick
  41. Merlin
  42. Pluto
  43. Prince
  44. Rocky
  45. Rogue
  46. Spike
  47. Thor
  48. Thor
  49. Titan
  50. Vader
  51. Wolf
  52. Zeus

If you’re looking for even more dog names, check out The Dodo’s other lists:

Top 100+ Puppy Names For Boy And Girl Puppies In 2022
100+ Hipster Girl Dog Names For Your Trendy Pup
100+ Cute Dog Names That Are Almost As Adorable As Your Pup