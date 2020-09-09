The Best Feeders To Make Sure Your Cat Never Misses A Meal
Also great for when you cat tries to wake you up at 4 a.m. for breakfast ⏰💤
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Are you in the market for an automatic food dispenser that can help you feed your cat when you’re not around?
While it’s not recommended to use an auto-feeder for things like actual vacations away from home (because you shouldn’t rely on machines to replace human interaction), they can definitely come in handy if you’re taking a day trip — or any other time you’re out of the house for a while.
Orrrrrrrr if you have one of those cats who wakes you up for breakfast at 4:30 a.m. and you just want to sleep in.
With so many automatic feeders on the market, it can be hard to pick the best one for your needs — like are you looking to just use kibble? Wet food? Need to make sure you can manually feed from your phone?
These automatic cat feeders each have something special for whatever your situation is.
Pawple Automatic Feeder
Price: $83.99
Why You’ll Love It: Not only will you be able to control when — and how much — your cat eats, but this model has a cool voice recording feature so you can send your cat a little message alongside her meal.
Buy it now from Wayfair for $83.99
iSmartPet Feed Automatic Pet Feeder
Price: $139.99
Why You’ll Love It: This model lets you record messages and set automatic feeding times as well, but for the extra cost you also get a feature that lets you control it remotely from your smartphone — so if you’re stuck in traffic, your cat will still get his dinner.
Buy it now from Wayfair for $139.99
Microchip Pet Feeder
Price: $149.99
Why You’ll Love It: This feeder is suitable for both wet and dry food — but the real kicker is that it helps prevent any food theft in a multi-cat home, since it ONLY works with the microchip on the cat using it. It’s also great for any cat on a special diet. Though it only holds one meal, it will keep your cat's food fresh — and give you the peace of mind knowing the right cat is getting it.
Buy it now from Amazon for $149.99
Cat Mate C500 Automatic Pet Feeder with Digital Timer
Price: $49.95
Why You’ll Love It: This is best for the cat who only eats wet food — it comes with two ice packs and a cover to make sure the food stays fresh. You can serve up to five meals per day and digitally set when you want each compartment to be revealed. The lower price point is a plus, too.
Buy it now from Amazon for $49.95
Casfuy 5-meals Automatic Cat Feeder
Price: $59.99
Why You’ll Love It: Not only is this one also good for wet food, but it comes with some of the same bells and whistles as the others — like personalized voice recording. This one doesn’t come with ice packs, but other customers have used ice cubes in every other section — or frozen wet food — to make it work for them.