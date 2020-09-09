The Best Feeders To Make Sure Your Cat Never Misses A Meal

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Are you in the market for an automatic food dispenser that can help you feed your cat when you’re not around?

While it’s not recommended to use an auto-feeder for things like actual vacations away from home (because you shouldn’t rely on machines to replace human interaction), they can definitely come in handy if you’re taking a day trip — or any other time you’re out of the house for a while.

Orrrrrrrr if you have one of those cats who wakes you up for breakfast at 4:30 a.m. and you just want to sleep in.

With so many automatic feeders on the market, it can be hard to pick the best one for your needs — like are you looking to just use kibble? Wet food? Need to make sure you can manually feed from your phone?

These automatic cat feeders each have something special for whatever your situation is.

Pawple Automatic Feeder

Price: $83.99