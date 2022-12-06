Is It Safe To Have A Poinsettia Around My Dog?

When decorating for the holiday season, a Christmas poinsettia plant can be a wonderful addition to your mantle (next to your stockings) or as a centerpiece on your dining room table.

But when it comes to plants and pets, you may want to do a little research first — are poinsettias poisonous to dogs? Unfortunately, many plants can be toxic for dogs and cats, so it’s important to know if poinsettias are safe or not, especially if you have a curious pup at home.

We spoke to Jamie Fischer, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, for more information on the potential dangers of keeping a poinsettia plant in your home during the holiday season. Here’s what she had to say about this popular Christmas decoration.

Are poinsettias poisonous to dogs?

Well, you may want to think twice before bringing a poinsettia home. Although not deadly, your dog would get sick if he ate any part of the poinsettia plant.

“Poinsettias are mildly toxic to dogs and cats,” Fischer told The Dodo. “The plant’s milky white sap contains chemicals called diterpenoid euphorbol esters and saponin.”

If ingested, your dog may experience drooling, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Additionally, skin or eye issues could also occur if your dog gets too close to the sap while investigating this classic holiday plant.

“Dermal or eye exposure of this sap can cause some irritation or itchiness,” Fischer said.

There’s good news, however. In most cases, if your dog has any of these symptoms, they’ll resolve on their own. If symptoms do become severe, a visit to your vet is recommended.

“There is no specific antidote for ingestion of poinsettias, only symptomatic and supportive care,” Fischer said.

If you’re able to keep your poinsettia out of reach during the holidays, it shouldn’t be a concern — but if your dog must investigate every new item that enters the house, you may want to skip a poinsettia. It’s not worth the risk (and there are plenty of other ways to decorate!).