Are Feather Toys Safe For My Cat?

That fun, brightly colored feather toy might be your cat’s favorite thing.

But is it even safe for him to play with?

The Dodo spoke with Allyne Moon, a registered vet technician with Free Animal Doctor in California, to find out the real deal with cat feather toys.

Are feather cat toys safe?

The short answer: They can be.

“Feather toys are safe for cats IF they are supervised when using them,” Moon told The Dodo.

Watching your cat while he’s playing with anything — especially a feather toy — is important because it’s the best way to make sure your cat is having fun and being safe at the same time.

So, you don’t have to ban feather cat toys from your home.

You just need to make sure you keep an eye on your BFF while he’s playing with them, since things can get risky.

Risks of feather cat toys

The biggest risk with any toy, including feather toys, is that your cat might accidentally swallow something.

“If your cat swallows part of a feather, they could be fine, or they could develop vomiting and abdominal pain,” Moon said.

Swallowing a feather — or even part of one — could also cause a blockage, which is a medical emergency.

“Unsupervised use is not recommended because your cat may chew and swallow a piece of feather, which could cause a blockage in your cat’s throat, stomach or intestines,” Moon explained.

Signs of a gastrointestinal blockage include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

If your cat is experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your vet ASAP.

In addition to causing a blockage, there’s also a chance that your cat could end up choking on a feather toy.

“Feathers can be a choking hazard,” Moon said. “That is why supervising your cat when they play with feather toys is essential.”

What to do if your cat is choking

According to Moon, this doesn’t happen too often. But it’s always important to be prepared, especially if your cat likes chewing on those feather toys.

“If a cat is truly choking, they may be panicked and thrashing, drooling [or] pawing at their face,” Moon explained. “Then [they will] either cough up the offending object or collapse.”

It’s super scary, but if your cat ends up collapsing, here’s what Moon says you should do:

Open your cat’s mouth (carefully) and check if you can see anything blocking his airway. If you can see fluid, turn him upside down to give it a chance to drain. If you see an object, try to quickly pull it out. (Just remember, there’s a chance you could get bitten doing this.) Call your vet in case you need to be walked through the kitty Heimlich maneuver. (Or even ask them to take you through the steps at your next appointment.)

With all that being said, your cat can totally still play with feather toys — as long as you play with him, too!