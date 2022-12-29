Am I Allowed To Bring My Dog To Target With Me?

You and your pup are inseparable, so when you head out on a Target run, you’d love to bring him along while you peruse the aisles. (After all, there’s nothing cuter than letting your BFF pick out his own toys.)

But are dogs allowed in Target?

Here’s what you need to know about the retail chain’s pet policy.

Are dogs allowed in Target?

As of this posting, dogs aren’t allowed in Target unless they’re service animals. This restriction is actually due to health regulations — since Target sells groceries, live animals aren’t allowed inside.

The only exceptions are registered service animals approved by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

What is a service dog?

According to the ADA, a service dog is one who’s been trained to work with or perform tasks for people with disabilities.

Types of service dogs

Service dogs are trained to help out with a variety of things, from physical assistance to emotional support.

According to the ADA, some things service dogs are trained for include:

Guiding blind or visually impaired people

Pulling a wheelchair

Alerting people who are deaf or hard of hearing

Alerting people with mental illness to take medication

Protecting people who are having seizures

Calming a person with post traumatic stress disorder

And while emotional support dogs are invaluable, they don’t qualify as service dogs under the ADA (if they aren’t trained to have any of the other responsibilities outlined in the Act).

Requirements for having service dogs in Target

The ADA requires that service animals be harnessed or leashed while in an establishment like Target. The only exceptions are if leashes or harnesses prevent service dogs from effectively doing their jobs, or if a person’s disability prevents them from using those things.

Other ways to go on a Target shopping spree with your dog

If your pup isn’t a registered service animal, you could always curl up on the couch with him and go on an online shopping spree together.

Sure, it’s not the same as actually roaming the aisles, but it’s pretty convenient. After all, you can stock up on your pup’s favorite things with the click of a button.

Like this ZippyPaws burrow toy from Target for $14

Or these Buddy Biscuits dog treats from Target for $5+

So while only registered service dogs are allowed in Target, your pup can still enjoy an online shopping sesh with you — or whatever goodies you bring home from the store for him.