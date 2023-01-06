Am I Allowed To Bring My Dog To Home Depot?

You want to spend all your time with your pup, so of course you want to bring him along when you need to run errands – even the home improvement ones.

But are dogs allowed in Home Depot?

Here’s what you need to know about the retailer’s pet policy.

Are dogs allowed in Home Depot?

Home Depot doesn’t explicitly state a pet policy on their website, but, as of this posting, dogs aren’t allowed in Home Depot unless they’re service animals. That means your pup needs to be registered and approved by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

What is a service dog?

According to the ADA, a service dog works with or performs tasks for people with disabilities, and has undergone specific training to do so.

Types of service dogs

There are a few different types of service dogs, whose work can include physical and psychological assistance.

According to the ADA, approved service dogs help people who are:

Blind or visually impaired

Deaf or hard of hearing

In a wheelchair

In need of medication for mental illness

Prone to having seizures

Living with post traumatic stress disorder

Emotional support dogs are also incredibly important animals. But they aren’t qualified under the ADA as service animals if they haven’t also been trained in the Act’s recognized responsibilities.

Requirements for having service dogs in Home Depot

According to the ADA, all service animals need to be on leashes or harnesses while inside any public facility. So if you’re bringing your service pup with you on a shopping trip, make sure you’ve got his leash and harness with you.

There’s an exception — if a leash or harness prevents a service dog from effectively doing his job, or his human’s disability prevents them from using leashes and harnesses, that gear isn’t required to bring the pup into the store.

Other ways to go on a Home Depot shopping spree with your dog

But if your pup isn’t a registered service animal, he doesn’t necessarily need to miss out on the fun.

He may not be able to explore the store IRL, but he can oversee your online shopping spree and approve any goodies you plan on grabbing for him.