Are Christmas Trees Safe For Dogs And Cats?

Of course you love looking at your perfectly decorated Christmas tree — but your dog or cat might prefer eating it. So you've probably wondered just how safe that Christmas tree really is, especially if your pet seems eager to chow down.

“Generally speaking, fake Christmas trees pose less risks than live pine trees,” Dr. Paul Cunningham, senior emergency clinician at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital in Michigan, told The Dodo.

And why’s that? It’s because live trees — like some other holiday plants — *link to holiday safety tips piece* — can potentially be toxic to pets.

Of course this doesn't mean you can't have a Christmas tree — especially since most pets aren't interested in tasting it beyond a few curious licks.

But it does mean you should be on alert just in case you do have a dog or cat who’s determined to chomp away on those pine needles.

“While the risks are limited, it's best to be informed and precautious around the holidays,” Dr. Cunningham said.

Why are live Christmas trees toxic to pets?

“Live Christmas trees are not toxic to any animal brushing past them,” Dr. Cunningham said. “Rather, the ingestion of branches, needles or water in the tree stand can cause illness.”

According to Dr. Cunningham, tree parts contain terpenes — such as pinene — which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, inappetence, muscle weakness, drooling and unusual breathing. “Most varieties or trees (whether pines or firs) contain these toxic terpenes,” Dr. Cunningham said.

Pine needles have also been known to puncture the intestinal lining because they’re so pointy, leading to internal injury when ingested.

How to keep your pet safe around a live Christmas tree

According to Dr. Cunningham, it’s important to take measures to prevent chewing of tree parts or drinking tree stand water. “Standing water can [also] grow harmful bacteria or mold that can cause digestive distress if ingested,” Dr. Cunningham said.

To keep your pet safe, you can try to deter him from getting too close to the tree by using items like pronged mats and mesh screens to keep your pet away.

He also suggests using a SSSCAT motion-sensored air canister. “It uses an unscented jet of air to keep pets away from any desired area in the home,” Dr. Cunningham said.