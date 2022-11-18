Are Christmas Cactus Poisonous To Dogs?

You love filling your home with festive Christmas cactus plants during the holiday season, but you might be wondering if they’re safe around your pup.

But are Christmas cactus plants poisonous to dogs

It turns out you don’t need to panic if your pup sneaks a bite, according to Dr. Hannah Lau, a veterinarian with Bond Vet.

So are Christmas cactus plants poisonous to dogs at all?

The good news is that no part of the Christmas cactus — including the flowers — is poisonous to dogs.

However, it can still cause some tummy trouble if your pup ends up eating a good amount of this festive plant.

“Mass amounts can cause stomach upset, such as vomiting and diarrhea, due to high fiber content,” Dr. Lau told The Dodo.

What to do if your dog eats Christmas cactus

If your dog only takes a couple bites out of a Christmas cactus, you shouldn’t have to worry. But to be safe, keep an eye on him for any indication that he’s having gastrointestinal problems.

“Monitor your pet at home for stomach upset,” Dr. Lau said. “If your pet ingests a very large amount or has any unusual symptoms, contact your veterinarian or a pet poison control hotline for advice.”

To keep your BFF as happy and healthy as possible, you should keep your Christmas cactus somewhere he can’t get into it.

Holiday plants that are poisonous to dogs

While Christmas cactus isn’t toxic to dogs, there are some festive plants that are, like:

Mistletoe

Christmas tree needles (and the water, too)

Amaryllis

Holly

Poinsettias

So there you have it! Christmas cactus plants aren’t poisonous to dogs, so he should be OK if he sneaks a couple bites. Just watch him to make sure the fibrous plant doesn’t cause any vomiting or diarrhea.