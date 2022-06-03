Are Birds Reptiles? Here’s The Interesting Answer

When you think of reptiles, you’re probably thinking of long tails, scaly skin and yellow eyes. When you think of birds, you’re probably thinking of colorful feathers, perfectly built nests and a lot of chirping at 6 a.m. on a Saturday. But did you know that there’s actually tons of researchers who go back and forth on one very interesting question: Are birds reptiles? We reached out to Diana Ludwiczak, a certified wildlife rehabber at Birdy Birdy Birdy, to try to get to the bottom of this long-running debate. What is a reptile?

There are many different types of reptiles (over 10,000!), but they all share some common characteristics. “Reptiles are air-breathing, cold-blooded vertebrates that don't have fur, and most lay eggs on land,” Ludwiczak told The Dodo. “Instead [of having fur], they have scales that help them regulate their body temperature and protect their skin from the elements.” Reptiles are found all over the world and come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, from slithery to tough. “Some reptiles are small, like certain Italian wall lizards, and others are large, like the American crocodile,” Ludwiczak said. While reptiles seem to be pretty easy to pin down, one group of feathery friends has confused people for a long, long time: birds. So … are birds reptiles?

