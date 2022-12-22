Anxiety In Dogs Is Down — Here’s Why
And what to do if your pup’s still stressed out.
The pandemic may have benefited many pets more than we even realized.
Fetch by The Dodo shares that since the beginning of 2020, the company saw a 67 percent decrease in anxiety-related claims for dogs, which has remained low since the onset of the pandemic.
And while that’s incredible news, it’s OK if your dog isn’t part of that 67 percent. That doesn’t mean your pet’s anxiety will always go unresolved.
Step one in improving your pet’s mental health should always include speaking to your veterinarian to identify the root of your dog’s stress and work on a treatment plan.
Maybe your pet’s anxiety is caused by a lack of stimulation, for example. Certain breeds require ample exercise and mental work — without a certain level of care, they can act out in ways that mimic anxiety symptoms (like going to the bathroom indoors, for example).
According to Fetch’s patent-pending Fetch Forward™ technology (which is based on 16 years of clinical health research of 725,000 dogs), the top breeds to experience “behavioral diseases and conditions” include border collies, Westies, medium mixed-breed dogs, Cavalier King Charles spaniels and miniature poodles.
This just means these breeds are really smart and energized, and deserve a level of care that will keep them happy and satisfied. Your veterinarian can help you find ways to fulfill your pet’s needs.
Your dog’s anxiety could be caused by car rides, fireworks or new people — the possibilities are endless. A vet-prescribed medication or specialized training could give them a shot at a happier life. Either way, Fetch pet insurance covers treatment for anxiety (as long as the condition isn’t pre-existing).
And while you're considering your pet's future health, Fetch offers a Pet Health Forecast that combines veterinary care, artificial intelligence and clinical doggy data to identify the health conditions your pup is most likely to experience throughout their life based on their breed, age and location.
Print out these insights and take them with you on your next vet visit. You and your vet can chat through the findings and put in place a plan to prevent any future health issues.
Our pets know when we’re down, and —whether it’s a cuddle or face licks — they always do their best to lift our spirits. And it’s our job to ensure they live the happiest lives possible, too.