Anxiety In Dogs Is Down — Here’s Why

The pandemic may have benefited many pets more than we even realized.

Fetch by The Dodo shares that since the beginning of 2020, the company saw a 67 percent decrease in anxiety-related claims for dogs, which has remained low since the onset of the pandemic.

And while that’s incredible news, it’s OK if your dog isn’t part of that 67 percent. That doesn’t mean your pet’s anxiety will always go unresolved.

Step one in improving your pet’s mental health should always include speaking to your veterinarian to identify the root of your dog’s stress and work on a treatment plan.

Maybe your pet’s anxiety is caused by a lack of stimulation, for example. Certain breeds require ample exercise and mental work — without a certain level of care, they can act out in ways that mimic anxiety symptoms (like going to the bathroom indoors, for example).

According to Fetch’s patent-pending Fetch Forward™ technology (which is based on 16 years of clinical health research of 725,000 dogs), the top breeds to experience “behavioral diseases and conditions” include border collies, Westies, medium mixed-breed dogs, Cavalier King Charles spaniels and miniature poodles.