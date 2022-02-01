Does Antiparasitic Dog Shampoo Actually Work?

Parasites are a big pain for your dog — and can even cause major health problems. So, anything with the word “antiparasitic” on it can seem pretty tempting if your pup’s dealing with those pests.

Antiparasitic shampoo for dogs might seem like a great idea, since you’d theoretically be protecting your pup every time you give him a bath. But does it actually work?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Fiona Lee, a veterinary dermatologist and medical director at Pet Dermatology Center in Hackensack, New Jersey, to find out the truth about antiparasitic shampoo for dogs.

What is antiparasitic shampoo for dogs?

Antiparasitic shampoos for dogs are bath products that are supposed to clean your pup and protect him from parasites at the same time.

“These are over-the-counter products with claims of anti-parasite activity, but typically are neither FDA-approved nor prescribed by a veterinarian,” Dr. Lee told The Dodo.

Does antiparasitic shampoo for dogs actually work?

While antiparasitic shampoos for dogs might seem promising, it turns out they don’t really work.

“They are not effective,” Dr. Lee said.

Not only are these shampoos ineffective at protecting your pup from parasitic infections, but they could end up irritating his skin.

“It is unlikely to have significant positive effects and could have negative effects for both the human and the pet, depending on the ingredients,” Dr. Lee said. “As with any topical, a contact reaction can develop to a chemical.”

Even if a brand of antiparasitic shampoo promises good results, you probably should still steer clear.

“If any company makes a claim beyond what can be proven scientifically or is counter to what has already been disproven, then extreme caution should be taken with that product,” Dr. Lee said.

Lime sulfur dips are similar to antiparasitic shampoos for dogs as they promise to get rid of parasites on your dog, but opting for a lime sulfur dip isn’t the best solution either.

“Lime sulfur dips are the closest cousin to an antiparasitic shampoo, but some companies have discontinued their products due to recent EPA changes,” Dr. Lee said. “The concentrate needs to be diluted appropriately, caution needs to be taken if the parasite is contagious, further medical measures may be needed, and this topical reeks of rotten eggs.”

Dog parasite treatments you should try instead

Luckily, there are so many other treatment and prevention options for your dog’s parasites that’ll work way better than any antiparasitic dog shampoo.

“If there is concern for parasites, then we would strongly recommend seeking veterinary care,” Dr. Lee said. “Other options for ectoparasites, such as oral or topical parasite preventatives and treatments, can be prescribed or recommended by a veterinarian.”

If your dog already has a parasite, the kind of treatment you’ll need depends on which parasite’s infected your pup. Some dog parasite medications — some of which can also serve as preventatives — include:

Fenbendazole (for hookworm and roundworm)

Praziquantel (for tapeworm)

Milbemycin oxime (for whipworm)

Lufenuron (for whipworm)

Safe-Guard is an over-the-counter fenbendazole dewormer powder that is available for small, medium and large dogs.

Panacur is another type of fenbendazole dewormer designed to treat pests like roundworms and hookworms.

Try Panacur from Amazon for $11.99

Droncit and Drontal — which have separate options for small, medium and large dogs — are two types of praziquantel medications that can be used in treating tapeworms.

Sentinel is a prescription medication that combines milbemycin oxime and lufenuron to treat whipworms. It’s available for dogs up to 100 pounds in the following weight ranges:

So skip the antiparasitic shampoo for dogs. There are so many different dewormers out there that are much safer and more effective.