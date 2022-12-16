How To Spot Antifreeze Poisoning In Dogs

When winter weather’s in full swing, having antifreeze on hand is convenient for you — but it could be scary for your BFF.

Antifreeze poisoning in dogs is a medical emergency, and you should act quickly if you think your pup’s ingested any of the coolant.

That’s because antifreeze is very dangerous — and even lethal — to dogs, according to Jamie Fischer, a veterinary technician with DodoVet.

What will antifreeze do to dogs?

Antifreeze can cause very serious and deadly complications in dogs because it contains ethylene glycol.

“Ethylene glycol is a sweet-tasting, odorless liquid that causes acute kidney failure in dogs,” Fischer told The Dodo.

In fact, just a tiny amount can be lethal.

“Antifreeze has a very narrow margin of safety,” Fischer said. “As little as one-half teaspoon per pound of body weight can result in acute kidney failure or death.”

Symptoms of antifreeze poisoning in dogs

According to Fischer, symptoms of antifreeze poisoning in dogs include:

Lethargy

Incoordination

Drooling

Vomiting

Increased thirst

Increased urination

Seizures

Coma

“Symptoms can start anywhere from 30 minutes to 12 hours after ingestion,” Fischer said.

Fischer warns that if it seems like your dog’s symptoms are going away on their own, that’s not actually the case.

“The scariest part of ethylene glycol toxicity is that 12 to 24 hours post ingestion, dogs can seem like their symptoms are improving or even resolving, which gives pet owners a false sense of security,” Fischer said. “Really, what is happening is the dog is becoming severely dehydrated.”

So even if it seems like your pup is getting better without seeing the vet, you should still bring him in.

What to do if you think your dog ingested antifreeze

If your pup ingests antifreeze, you should bring him to the hospital ASAP or call an ER vet or a poison control hotline.

“The earlier intervention is started, the better, as there is a very small window of time where treatment is crucial to survival,” Fischer said.

According to Fischer, vets could give your dog fomepizole or ethanol to act as an antidote, but it’s only effective in the first 8 to 12 hours. Otherwise, your vet may use fluids, nausea medication and appetite stimulants for supportive care.

How to prevent antifreeze poisoning in dogs

If you keep antifreeze in the house, the best way to prevent poisoning is to keep it somewhere your pup can’t get to it.

“A locked cabinet would be ideal,” Fischer said.

You should also clean up any spill immediately so your dog doesn’t try to lap anything up.

It’s really important to take antifreeze poisoning seriously because of how quickly it can become fatal to your pup.

