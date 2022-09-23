20 Animals That Hibernate Besides Bears

It's easy to want to hibernate in your house until winter’s over. Unfortunately, humans can’t truly hibernate, but we’re totally jealous of the animals who can.

When you think of hibernation, you probably think of bears. But there are lots of other animals who do it, too.

Check out this list of animals that hibernate and what they actually do during hibernation.

What is hibernation?

Hibernation is a sleep state (aka torpor) when an animal’s heart rate, breathing and metabolism slow way down so they can stay warm and conserve energy. Some animals do this during cold weather months when food sources are scarce or dry seasons when there’s little water. With all their bodily functions slowed down, they’re able to survive for long periods of time without food by using up stored fat in their bodies.

Do bears hibernate?

Bears are the classic example of animals who hibernate, so you might be surprised to learn that their long winter sleep technically isn’t actually considered hibernating by some since their body temperature stays high.

Bears also don’t wake up from their torpor state as frequently as other animals. Bears can go around 100 days without waking up, eating or going to the bathroom!

However, bears’ bodily functions slow to around the same speed as other animals who hibernate, so their sleeping period is pretty similar.

20 animals that hibernate

Aside from bears, here are 20 other animals who hibernate. (The reptiles in this list technically do something called brumating, but it’s basically the reptile version of hibernation.)