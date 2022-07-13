40+ Animal Trivia Questions And Their Interesting Answers
Your friends will be so impressed by your animal trivia knowledge 🧠
If you’re obsessed with animals, you probably love learning new facts about them that you never knew before. And whether you’re just curious or want to study up before trivia night, you’re in luck.
We’ve gathered more than 40 animal trivia questions that’ll have everyone saying, “How did you know that?!”
Animal trivia questions about mammals
Trivia question: Which mammal can hold their breath the longest?
Answer: The Cuvier’s beaked whale, who once lasted 222 minutes underwater in one dive
Trivia question: Which animal lives the longest?
Answer: The bowhead whale, who can live for over 200 years
Trivia question: Which animal runs the fastest?
Answer: The cheetah, who can run as fast as 70 miles per hour
Trivia question: Which animal has the highest heart rate?
Answer: The pygmy shrew, whose heart beats at 1,300 beats per minute
Trivia question: How much meat can a tiger eat at once?
Answer: 88 pounds
Trivia question: What color are polar bear tongues?
Answer: Blue
Trivia question: Which mammal has the longest pregnancy?
Answer: The elephant, whose gestation period is 22 months
Trivia question: Which rhino has the longest hair?
Answer: The Sumatran rhino
Trivia question: Which two mammals are the only ones who lay eggs?
Answer: The anteater and the duck-billed platypus
Trivia question: How many clams do walruses eat in a day?
Answer: 5,000
Trivia question: What’s the only mammal who can fly?
Answer: The bat
Trivia question: What is a baby rabbit called?
Answer: A kit
Trivia question: Which mammals have the thickest fur?
Answer: Southern sea otters
Trivia question: How much do newborn blue whales weigh?
Answer: 5,000 pounds
Trivia question: How long do koalas spend sleeping every day?
Answer: 90 percent of the day
Trivia question: What animal has cube-shaped poops?
Answer: The wombat
Trivia question: What color is a giraffe’s tongue?
Answer: Purple
Trivia question: What are rhino horns made out of?
Answer: Hair
Trivia question: How long does it take a sloth to digest food?
Answer: Two weeks
Trivia question: What’s the only mammal who can’t jump?
Answer: The elephant
Trivia question: How far can a skunk spray?
Answer: 10 feet
Animal trivia questions about birds
Trivia question: What’s the longest amount of time a chicken’s ever flown?
Answer: 13 seconds
Trivia question: What’s the biggest bird in the world?
Answer: The ostrich
Trivia question: What’s the only bird who can fly backwards?
Answer: The hummingbird
Trivia question: How many types of birds can’t fly?
Answer: 57
Animal trivia questions about reptiles
Trivia question: Which turtles can’t retract into their shells?
Answer: Sea turtles
Trivia question: How many layers of skin do chameleons have?
Answer: Four
Trivia question: What’s the heaviest reptile?
Answer: The saltwater crocodile
Trivia question: What’s the longest snake in the world?
Answer: The reticulated python
Trivia question: What reptiles can breathe out of their butts?
Answer: Some turtles (like the Australian Fitzroy river turtle and the North American eastern painted turtle)
Animal trivia questions about amphibians
Trivia question: How long can Alaskan wood frogs survive being frozen?
Answer: Seven months
Trivia question: Which amphibians have tails?
Answer: Salamanders
Trivia question: How far can frogs jump?
Answer: Over 20 times the length of their bodies
Trivia question: What’s the largest amphibian?
Answer: The South China giant salamander
Animal trivia questions about insects
Trivia question: What part of the body do butterflies use to taste their food?
Answer: Their feet
Trivia question: What’s a newborn caterpillar’s first meal?
Answer: Her own eggshell
Trivia question: Where are crickets’ ears?
Answer: On their legs
Trivia question: How much weight can ants lift?
Answer: 5,000 times their body weight
Trivia question: How many eyes do caterpillars have?
Answer: 12
Trivia question: Which insect is the only one who can turn her head?
Answer: The praying mantis
Trivia question: What’s the loudest insect in the world?
Answer: The cicada
Trivia question: What was the first animal in space?
Answer: The fruit fly
Trivia question: What’s the smallest insect in the world?
Answer: The fairyfly
Trivia question: How do female dragonflies avoid mating?
Answer: They play dead
Looking for more interesting animal info? Check out these fun facts: