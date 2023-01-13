Your Kids Will Love These Animal-Themed Toys
For aspiring pet parents.
Looking for a gift for a kid who loves animals? We’ve got you covered.
We’ve rounded up a super fun list of animal toys for kids that are perfect for the child who wants to be a veterinarian or marine biologist when they grow up, or just loves animals in general.
Whether your child has a pet already or you’re thinking about pet adoption in the future, fostering a love for all animals is the start of something wonderful. We hope you enjoy these picks!
11 animal toys for kids
This veterinarian set for kids includes everything your child will need to become a junior vet. The 24-piece set includes a plush dog and cat, pretend vet medical equipment, and a tote bag to store everything when they’re done playing doctor.
Magna-Tiles magnetic building kits are all the rage with kids, so adding animals to a set is icing on the cake! In addition to magnetic tiles for building, this safari-themed set includes magnetic animal pieces with moveable parts so they can add an elephant, lion, giraffe and monkey to their creation.
We have to admit, we’re pretty excited about our new collaboration with Walmart! The Dodo Loveables Toy Collection is a new way to collect some of your favorite stuffed animals. Each soft and adorable toy is a mystery, and you won’t know what it is until you open it up! The set includes six collectable characters, each with their own story: Spud the Dog, Dandelion the Cat, Connie the Koala, Tuff the Turtle, Hank the Hedgehog, and of course, a friendly dodo bird named The Dodo.
Hand puppets are a classic children’s toy and a great way to make storytelling come alive. We love these handmade animal puppets that are beautifully sewn with organic cotton. There are four adorable animals to choose from: a reindeer, corgi, lion and sloth.
Your kid can practice the alphabet as they put this parade of animals together. Or, they can just play with the individual pieces! Each wooden animal puzzle piece is made with thick wood and can stand up on its own.
This animal-themed bath set makes getting cleaned up pretty entertaining! Each of the eight adorable animal toys can squirt water and float on its own, and they’re just perfect for little hands at bathtime.
This set from National Geographic includes 17 pieces of fun: a reusable storage trunk, cargo vest featuring zipper and four pockets, safari hat, light-up flashlight (two AAA batteries included), play binoculars, play water bottle, play camera, four animal figures and six animal flash cards.
Increase your child’s visual learning skills with this handmade animal figurine set with matching cards. After they’re finished playing the memory game, the animal set can be played with on its own, too!
If underwater animals are your child’s thing, this cool Animal Planet shark toy set might be just what they’re looking for. The set includes a research boat with real working lights and sounds, a shark cage, two sharks, one action figure and 13 accessories. Batteries included.
The classic brand Scheich makes wonderful toys for kids, including this barnyard animal set. Perfect for imaginary play, especially if your child dreams about living on a farm. The five piece set includes a cat, dog, horse, goose and cow.
Not quite ready for an actual pet guinea pig? Then this animal toy will be a hit with your child. The mama guinea pig can magically have three babies, and each toy comes with over 20 sounds and reactions as your child takes care of her little family. We love the guinea pig habitat she comes with, too!
Whichever one you choose, the animal-obsessed kid in your life is sure to be entertained by their new toy.