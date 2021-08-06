10 Animal Purses That Will Take Your Collection To The Next Level

By The Dodo

Published on 8/6/2021

These types of purses are one of the cutest ways to show off your fun sense of style and your favorite animal!

To help you find what you’re looking for, The Dodo has compiled a list of 10 purses that are guaranteed to turn heads and make people ask, “OMG, where did you buy that?!”

Fox Handbag
Quoteworthy
Fox Handbag
$11

A sweet little fox purse that’s made from faux leather — we LOVE to see it.

Flaming Flamingo Handbag
Quoteworthy
Flaming Flamingo Handbag
$39

If you’re obsessed with flamingos, this is for you.

Chala Crescent Crossbody Turtle Purse
Amazon
Chala Crescent Crossbody Turtle Purse
$57

These adorable crossbodies come in a variety of animal styles — like turtles, owls and even sloths!

Puppy Handbag
Quoteworthy
Puppy Handbag
$15

These adorable puppy handbags come in five colors — brown, red, yellow, pink and black.

Duck Handbag
Quoteworthy
Duck Handbag
$49

This comes in white or yellow — just like most ducks.

The Pet Portrait Luncher
Modern Picnic
The Pet Portrait Luncher
$199

This isn’t just an animal purse — it’s a CUSTOM bag with your own pet’s portrait front and center. It’s on the pricey side, but totally worth the splurge.

The Pet Portrait Tote
Modern Picnic
The Pet Portrait Tote
$260

Are totes more your thing? Luckily, there’s also a tote-style purse from the same company.

Full Diamond Clutch Tiger Head
Amazon
Full Diamond Clutch Tiger Head
$72

A blinged out bag that comes in two colors — silver and gold.

Shark Handbag
Quoteworthy
Shark Handbag
$32

This shark handbag comes in four colors — white, black, blue and green.

Crab Handbag
Quoteworthy
Crab Handbag
$40

The cutest handbag for summer fun that’s totally on-theme.