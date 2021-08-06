10 Animal Purses That Will Take Your Collection To The Next Level
WANT 👜
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
These types of purses are one of the cutest ways to show off your fun sense of style and your favorite animal!To help you find what you’re looking for, The Dodo has compiled a list of 10 purses that are guaranteed to turn heads and make people ask, “OMG, where did you buy that?!”
A sweet little fox purse that’s made from faux leather — we LOVE to see it.
If you’re obsessed with flamingos, this is for you.
These adorable crossbodies come in a variety of animal styles — like turtles, owls and even sloths!
These adorable puppy handbags come in five colors — brown, red, yellow, pink and black.
This comes in white or yellow — just like most ducks.
This isn’t just an animal purse — it’s a CUSTOM bag with your own pet’s portrait front and center. It’s on the pricey side, but totally worth the splurge.
Are totes more your thing? Luckily, there’s also a tote-style purse from the same company.
A blinged out bag that comes in two colors — silver and gold.
This shark handbag comes in four colors — white, black, blue and green.
The cutest handbag for summer fun that’s totally on-theme.