11 Gorgeous Animal Print Handbags Under $100

Cute AND affordable 👜💅

By The Dodo

Published on 9/7/2021

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Animal print handbags are such a fun way to show off your style.

To help you in the hunt for the bag, The Dodo has compiled a list of 11 bags that’ll turn all the heads while you’re strutting down the street — and the best part? They’re all under $100!

Half Black/Half Animal Print Satchel Tote
Amazon
Half Black/Half Animal Print Satchel Tote
$40

This comes with a detachable strap and tons of pockets.

Slithering Skull Flap Crossbody Natural Snake
Betsey Johnson
Slithering Skull Flap Crossbody Natural Snake
$40

This crossbody bag has a skull embellishment and double-snap closure.

Dasein Leopard Top Handle Satchel Set
Amazon
Dasein Leopard Top Handle Satchel Set
$45

This leopard print handbag comes with a matching wallet.

Snow Leopard Scarf Satchel
Betsey Johnson
Snow Leopard Scarf Satchel
$98

This quilted white and black satchel also comes with a contrasting scarf.

Animal Print Bucket Bag
Nordstrom
Animal Print Bucket Bag
$85

A super-chic bucket bag with an easy drawstring closure is perfectly sized to hold your phone, keys and other smaller essentials.

Angel Barcelo Hobo Womens Handbag
Amazon
Angel Barcelo Hobo Womens Handbag
$40

This bag comes with a strap that’s totally adjustable and removable — so you can get multiple styles out of one!

Angel Barcelo Hobo Womens Handbag
Amazon
Angel Barcelo Hobo Womens Handbag
$40

And here it is in brown.

Dasein Large Satchel Handbag With Matching Wallet
Amazon
Dasein Large Satchel Handbag With Matching Wallet
$43

This comes with a matching wallet.

Snow Leopard Crossbody Bag
Betsey Johnson
Snow Leopard Crossbody Bag
$68

Quilted bag with a double strap gold chain and a hot pink interior.

Day In Day Out Nylon Tote
Betsey Johnson
Day In Day Out Nylon Tote
$88

This quilted tote has the classic Betsey ‘zap’ lightning bolt charm.

Shiny Patent Faux Leather Handbag With Barrel Top
Amazon
Shiny Patent Faux Leather Handbag With Barrel Top
$43

This one’s adorable and easy to clean.