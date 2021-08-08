Obsessed With Animal Print Everything? You Need These For Summer

These looks are stunning and won’t make you cringe 👙

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 8/8/2021

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

The summer is all about getting out and flaunting what you’ve got — and one thing animal print lovers have is a fun, casual sense of style.

Whether you’re looking for animal print bathing suits or hair accessories, The Dodo has gathered some of the best products to keep you looking gorgeous and fierce all summer long.

Hot Shoulder One-Piece
Good American
Hot Shoulder One-Piece
$89
This sleek and sexy one-piece gives you the coverage — and style — you crave.
Faithfull Delhi Snake-Printed One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie
Faithfull Delhi Snake-Printed One-Piece Swimsuit
$189
This snakeskin-printed bathing suit keeps you nice and covered while still making a big splash.
Animal Drape Sleeve Swimsuit
Boohoo
Animal Drape Sleeve Swimsuit
$16
This chic suit features draped sleeves that move while you strut.
Laurito Cap-sleeve Crop Top
Victoria's Secret
Laurito Cap-sleeve Crop Top
$40
Dress up those plain bottoms with a top that’ll wow everyone.
Gianna Bikini Top
Free People
Gianna Bikini Top
$108
Bralette-style bikini top with sexy cutouts and front ties to let out the wild in you.
Gemma Bikini Bottoms
Free People
Gemma Bikini Bottoms
$108
... And the bottoms to match!
Waterside V Swim Top
Lululemon
Waterside V Swim Top
$68
Everybody’s favorite athleisure company also makes swimsuits specifically for athletes. This top is perfect for popping into a handstand on the beach.
Lululemon Waterside Swim Bottom Mid Rise
Lululemon
Lululemon Waterside Swim Bottom Mid Rise
$68
And here are the bottoms to match!
Lennox One Piece Swimsuit
Free People
Lennox One Piece Swimsuit
$220
A strapless one-piece for an ultra flattering look.
Zebra Cover-Up Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Zebra Cover-Up Maxi Dress
$74
This breezy maxi dress is guaranteed to look great on anyone and everyone. It can also be easily worn out to lunch after a morning spent at the beach or poolside.
Sun & Sand Sarong
Good American
Sun & Sand Sarong
$109
Natural leopard print will keep you stylish and fab this summer.
Animal Instinct Cover-Up Caftan
Nordstrom
Animal Instinct Cover-Up Caftan
$70
A breezy, relaxed fit and a super cute pattern — yes please!
Leopard Slit-Sleeve Dress
Victoria's Secret
Leopard Slit-Sleeve Dress
$54
A flowy fit makes this a perfect beach-day pick.
Mixed Animal Print 2 Pack Scrunchie
Boohoo
Mixed Animal Print 2 Pack Scrunchie
$3
These adorable scrunchies are a must for a summer beach vibe.
Silk Hair Scarf Animal Print Leopard
Amazon
Silk Hair Scarf Animal Print Leopard
$9
A versatile scarf that’ll work all year round.
SeaVees Lido Slide Printed Cowhide
Zappos
SeaVees Lido Slide Printed Cowhide
$66
These adorable slides have a cushy foam footbed for added comfort.
TKEES Studio Exotic
Zappos
TKEES Studio Exotic
$61
These flip flops have a foam footbed and a classic thong construction.
Crocs Classic Animal-Printed Clogs
Anthropologie
Crocs Classic Animal-Printed Clogs
$45
Flip flops not your jam? These animal print Crocs are everything.
Loeffler Randall Marina Headband
Anthropologie
Loeffler Randall Marina Headband
$60
These adorable scrunchies are a must for a summer beach vibe.
Cosmopolitan Cat Eye Sunglasses
Free People
Cosmopolitan Cat Eye Sunglasses
$25
These stylish sunglasses feature a bold frame and tinted lenses.
Sanctuary Organic Cotton Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of 3
Anthropologie
Sanctuary Organic Cotton Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of 3
$24
Stay safe and healthy — while keeping others safe and healthy — with this adorable set of face masks.
Tiger Beach Towel
Anthropologie
Tiger Beach Towel
$54
A beach towel that’ll make heads turn.
Mignonne Gavigan Zebra Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie
Mignonne Gavigan Zebra Hoop Earrings
$328
These earrings are guaranteed to make a statement.