60+ Animal Jokes That Are Just As Funny As Animals Themselves

If your family lives with animals, you all know just how funny they can be. And just like animals themselves, these silly animal jokes will keep your kids seriously entertained!

From pig puns to whale wisecracks, there’s definitely at least one joke on this list that will make your child literally laugh out loud. Teach these jokes to your kids or keep them handy for when they’re in need of a quick jest to lighten the mood!

Prepare to have your kids honk, bark and howl with laughter — these are some of the best animal jokes out there!

Hilarious wild animal jokes

These jokes about wild animals are, well, wild!

What do rabbits eat for breakfast? IHOP. What did the buffalo say to his son when he left for college? Bison! Why did the kangaroo stop drinking coffee? She got too jumpy! What steps do you take if a tiger is running toward you? Big ones! What sound do porcupines make when they kiss? "Ouch!" What do you call a lazy baby kangaroo? A pouch potato. How much money does a skunk have? One scent! What did the leopard say after finishing a delicious meal? "That hit the spot!" Where do polar bears vote? The North Poll. What happened when the lion ate the comedian? He felt funny!

Goofy jokes about ocean animals

If your kid loves learning about underwater creatures, they’ll get a kick out of these punny jokes!

What's the smartest animal? A fish because they stay in schools! Why did the whale cross the street? To get to the other tide. What do you get when you cross a fish with an elephant? Swimming trunks! Where are fish in orbit? In trout-er space. Where do orcas hear music? Orca-stras! What fish only swims at night? A starfish! Why are fish so good at watching their weight? Because they have lots of scales! What does a dolphin say when he’s confused? Can you please be more Pacific? Why do fish live in salt water? Because pepper makes them sneeze!

Silly farm animal jokes

Keep the laughs coming by checking out these funny cow jokes and horse jokes, too!

What do you get from a pampered cow? Spoiled milk! What was the first animal in space? The cow who jumped over the moon. Why do cows go to New York? To see the moo-sicals! Why shouldn't you play basketball with a pig? Because he’ll hog the ball! Why did the pig have ink all over his face? Because he just came out of the pen. How long do chickens work? Around the cluck! Why do cows never have any money? Because the farmers milk them dry! Where did the sheep go on vacation? The Baaaahamas What do you call a sleeping bull? A bull-dozer.

Funny reptile jokes

If your kid is fascinated with frogs, snakes and other reptiles, he’ll literally laugh out loud at these reptile jokes!

What's a frog's favorite soda? Croak-a-Cola! What’s a reptile’s favorite movie? The Lizard of Oz. What do you get when you cross a snake and a pie? A pie-thon! What do you call an illegally parked frog? Toad! What did the iguana say to his crush? Iguana be your valentine. What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investigator! Why did the snake cross the road? To get to the other ssssssside! What do frogs order when they go to a restaurant? French flies.

Jokes about dogs and cats

When you’re done checking out these jokes, read more funny dog jokes here and cat jokes here!

​​What did one flea say to the other flea when they came out of the movies? "Should we walk home or take the dog?!" What does the cat say after making a joke? “Just kitten!” What do you call a dog magician? A Labracadabrador! What’s it called when all the treats are gone? A cat-astrophe. What happened to the dog who ate nothing but garlic? His bark was much worse than his bite! Why did the cats ask for a drum set? They wanted to make some mewsic! What’s a dog's favorite city? New Yorkie! Why don’t you want to play board games with a cat? They tend to be cheetahs. What do you get when you cross a hammock and a dog? A rocker spaniel! When cats don’t want to say goodbye, what do they say instead? “See ya litter!”

Bug jokes that will make you LOL

Bugs can be funny, too! Your kids will love these bug-themed jokes.

What’s more amazing than a talking dog? A spelling bee! Who comes to a picnic but is never invited? Ants. Why did the fly never land on the computer? He was afraid of the web. Why’s a bee's hair always sticky? Because it uses a honeycomb! How do bees get to school? By school buzz! Why wouldn’t they let the butterfly into the dance? Because it was a mothball. What do you call a fly without wings? A walk. What do you call a rabbit with beetles all over him? Bugs Bunny. What kind of fly has a frog in his throat? A hoarse fly!

Bird jokes that will ruffle feathers

These bird jokes will definitely make your kids squawk with laughter! Check out these extra duck jokes, too.

Why do birds fly south in the winter? Because it's too far to walk! What do ducks watch on TV? Duck-umentaries! What kind of bird works at a construction site? The crane! What did the sick chicken say? “I have the people-pox!” What bird is always sad? The blue jay. Why do seagulls like to live by the sea? Because if they lived by the bay, they would be bagels! What do you call a penguin in the desert? Lost. Why did the turkey cross the road? To prove he wasn't chicken! What do you give a sick bird? Tweetment!

Sorry if your kid’s stomach hurts from laughing — we just couldn’t resist sharing these quips!