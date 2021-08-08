Animal Jewelry That Will Make People SO Jealous

By Sam Howell

Published on 8/8/2021

It can be tough to find animal jewelry that’s pretty and tasteful instead of clunky or tacky.

Luckily, there are plenty of pieces out there that’ll allow you to show off how much you love animals while looking good. Like, really good. You’ll definitely be feeling yourself.

They’re a bit of a splurge, but totally worth it.

Turtle Totem Necklace
Turtle Totem Necklace
$65
Turtles are known for being chill, so having this cute little pendant around your neck might help you zen out a little, too.
Koi Fish Hoop Earrings By Polar Jewelry
Koi Fish Hoop Earrings By Polar Jewelry
$522
These super stunning earrings are pricey but SO fab.
Odette New York® Elephant Cuff Bracelet
Odette New York® Elephant Cuff Bracelet
$198
Can’t think of a cuter cuff than one with two elephants high-fiving.
Origami Swan Gold Necklace
Origami Swan Gold Necklace
$182
This necklace perfectly taps into the beauty of origami.
Lobster Charm Chain Bracelet
Lobster Charm Chain Bracelet
$32
$38
Step up your lobster game.
Butterfly Hoop Earrings
Butterfly Hoop Earrings
$160
They’re an earring win-win: You get fun hoops and a gorgeous design all at once.
Dolphin Totem Necklace
Dolphin Totem Necklace
$65
This is the perfect pendant for dolphin lovers.
Fox Statement Ring
Fox Statement Ring
$10
$18
Your hand has never looked foxier.
Gold Butterfly Necklace
Gold Butterfly Necklace
$55
If subtle jewelry is more your speed, this is for you.
Gas Bijoux Tiger Hoop Earrings
Gas Bijoux Tiger Hoop Earrings
$215
Unleash your inner tiger with these statement earrings.
Custom Pet Portrait Pendant
Custom Pet Portrait Pendant
$275
The best way to show off how much you love your pet without being too in-your-face.
Protect JW Small Snake Pendant Coin
Protect JW Small Snake Pendant Coin
$198
The French inscription is a sweet self-reminder.
Gold Flying Pig Necklace by Scream Pretty
Gold Flying Pig Necklace by Scream Pretty
$91
This pretty necklace is here to help you remember that nothing is impossible. 😂
Peace JW Small Bird Pendant Coin
Peace JW Small Bird Pendant Coin
$278
Another simple piece that’s guaranteed to look good on anyone and everyone.