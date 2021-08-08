Animal Jewelry That Will Make People SO Jealous
No green earlobes! 👂
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
It can be tough to find animal jewelry that’s pretty and tasteful instead of clunky or tacky.
Luckily, there are plenty of pieces out there that’ll allow you to show off how much you love animals while looking good. Like, really good. You’ll definitely be feeling yourself.
They’re a bit of a splurge, but totally worth it.
Turtles are known for being chill, so having this cute little pendant around your neck might help you zen out a little, too.
These super stunning earrings are pricey but SO fab.
Can’t think of a cuter cuff than one with two elephants high-fiving.
This necklace perfectly taps into the beauty of origami.
Step up your lobster game.
They’re an earring win-win: You get fun hoops and a gorgeous design all at once.
This is the perfect pendant for dolphin lovers.
$10
$18
Your hand has never looked foxier.
If subtle jewelry is more your speed, this is for you.
Unleash your inner tiger with these statement earrings.
The best way to show off how much you love your pet without being too in-your-face.
The French inscription is a sweet self-reminder.
This pretty necklace is here to help you remember that nothing is impossible. 😂
Another simple piece that’s guaranteed to look good on anyone and everyone.