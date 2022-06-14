10 Animal Facts For Kids To Help Them Learn About Cool Creatures

Animals are so fascinating, so it’s no wonder that children want to learn all about every single one. There’s so much information out there, so we rounded up 10 fun animal facts to satisfy any kid’s curiosity. 10 amazing animals facts for kids: 1. Elephants can’t jump

Elephants are actually the only animals who can’t jump. This might seem surprising, but, to be fair, the average elephant weighs 8,000 pounds, and an elephant can get as heavy as 16,000 pounds. Not only is that literally tons of weight to get off the ground, but the bone structure of an elephant’s feet isn’t ideal for jumping. 2. Dolphins can be pink

Dodo Shows Pittie Nation The Sweetest Pittie Was Living Under A Jeep

You might be surprised to learn that dolphins can be pink. But this is actually seen in two different species: the Amazon river dolphin and the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin of Hong Kong. 3. Pandas sometimes do handstands when they pee

Pandas usually live on their own, but whenever they need to find each other — like during mating season — they use their pee to share their scents. Male pandas will sometimes do a handstand before peeing so they can leave their mark higher up on a tree, which will allow their scent to cover a larger area. 4. The color of a giraffe’s spots is linked to social behavior

While a giraffe’s spots may get darker with age, a 2019 study revealed that giraffes with darker spots also seem to prefer to fly solo. According to the study, giraffes with paler coloring like to travel in groups, while giraffes who are darker don’t mind living on their own. 5. Male penguins give female penguins pebbles to win them over

Gentoo penguins like to give their mates pebbles as a romantic gesture because these little rocks are good for building nests in a cold, snowy climate. 6. Sharks don’t have bones

Instead of bone, a shark’s skeleton is entirely made up of cartilage, which is softer and more flexible. Cartilage isn’t as dense as bone either, which can keep a shark from sinking and can help him swim faster and turn quicker. 7. Wolves mate for life

While wolves may live in packs, they’re actually monogamous animals — which means they mate for life. In fact, the alpha males and female wolves are the only ones socially permitted to have pups. So they mate for life to establish themselves as the pack’s power couple. 8. Tiger pee supposedly smells like buttered popcorn

According to the World Wildlife Fund, there’s a rumor that a tiger’s pee smells like buttered popcorn. (Hey, there are worse things it could smell like.) 9. Horses can’t breathe through their mouths