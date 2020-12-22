These Are The Most Extra Masks For Animal People
So cute 🥰
This year has caused a lot of changes in your day-to-day life, and one of the biggest is wearing a mask everywhere you go.
Thankfully there are masks out there that are straight-up ridiculous, but also perfect for pet people.
These masks scream “animal lover,” and they have the added perk of making anyone who sees you smile. (And who doesn’t need a pick-me-up in 2020?)
So The Dodo rounded up some of the cutest — and most over-the-top — masks for pet people.
You can actually get your own pet's face on a mask!
You’ll never let go … of this mask.
Dogs > people any day.
For anyone who's a sucker for retriever tongues or corgi butts.
This is great if, you know, animal mouths are your thing.
In case you want to be completely covered in dogs.
This one’s for anyone who wants to show off their cat obsession without being too extra.
So you can take the most adorable cartoon pups with you wherever you go.
Don't you want to just boop that nose?
This way you have options when deciding which weird cat mask you want to wear.
The paw prints are a cute way to subtly show off your pet obsession.
Trading mouths with a cat? Why not?
The colors are super gorgeous.
Crazy cat person title achieved.
That tongue though.
For anyone who's ever wondered what it would be like to have whiskers.
So. Many. Tongues.
Put a (dog) smile on your face.
It's like swapping faces with a cat.
That little snout is sure to turn some heads.