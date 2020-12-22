These Are The Most Extra Masks For Animal People

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

This year has caused a lot of changes in your day-to-day life, and one of the biggest is wearing a mask everywhere you go.

Thankfully there are masks out there that are straight-up ridiculous, but also perfect for pet people.

These masks scream “animal lover,” and they have the added perk of making anyone who sees you smile. (And who doesn’t need a pick-me-up in 2020?)

So The Dodo rounded up some of the cutest — and most over-the-top — masks for pet people.