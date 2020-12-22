These Are The Most Extra Masks For Animal People

So cute 🥰

By Sam Howell

Published on 12/22/2020

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

This year has caused a lot of changes in your day-to-day life, and one of the biggest is wearing a mask everywhere you go.

Thankfully there are masks out there that are straight-up ridiculous, but also perfect for pet people.

These masks scream “animal lover,” and they have the added perk of making anyone who sees you smile. (And who doesn’t need a pick-me-up in 2020?)

So The Dodo rounded up some of the cutest — and most over-the-top — masks for pet people.

Custom Pet Face Mask
Custom Pet Face Mask
$25
You can actually get your own pet's face on a mask!
Cat "Titanic" Parody Face Mask
Cat "Titanic" Parody Face Mask
$12
You’ll never let go … of this mask.
"I Like Dogs and Maybe 3 People" Mask
"I Like Dogs and Maybe 3 People" Mask
$10
Dogs > people any day.
2-Pack Of Golden Retriever And Corgi Masks
2-Pack Of Golden Retriever And Corgi Masks
$13
For anyone who's a sucker for retriever tongues or corgi butts.
Black-And-White Cat Mouth Face Mask
Black-And-White Cat Mouth Face Mask
$20
This is great if, you know, animal mouths are your thing.
Colorful Dogs Mask
Colorful Dogs Mask
$13
In case you want to be completely covered in dogs.
Cat Whiskers Mask
Cat Whiskers Mask
$10
This one’s for anyone who wants to show off their cat obsession without being too extra.
2-Pack Of Cartoon Dog Masks
2-Pack Of Cartoon Dog Masks
$20
So you can take the most adorable cartoon pups with you wherever you go.
Dog Mouth Face Mask
Dog Mouth Face Mask
$10
$15
Don't you want to just boop that nose?
3-Pack Of Cute Cat Print Face Masks
3-Pack Of Cute Cat Print Face Masks
$10
$11
This way you have options when deciding which weird cat mask you want to wear.
Black Paw Print Face Mask
Black Paw Print Face Mask
$12
The paw prints are a cute way to subtly show off your pet obsession.
Black Cat Mouth Face Mask
Black Cat Mouth Face Mask
$20
Trading mouths with a cat? Why not?
Artsy Puppy Face Mask
Artsy Puppy Face Mask
$12
The colors are super gorgeous.
Colorful Cats Mask
Colorful Cats Mask
$13
Crazy cat person title achieved.
German Shepherd Mouth Face Mask
German Shepherd Mouth Face Mask
$20
That tongue though.
Cat Mouth Face Mask
Cat Mouth Face Mask
$10
$15
For anyone who's ever wondered what it would be like to have whiskers.
2-Pack Crowd Of Dogs Masks
2-Pack Crowd Of Dogs Masks
$20
So. Many. Tongues.
Labrador Mouth Face Mask
Labrador Mouth Face Mask
$20
Put a (dog) smile on your face.
Grey Cat Mouth Face Mask
Grey Cat Mouth Face Mask
$20
It's like swapping faces with a cat.
French Bulldog Mouth Face Mask
French Bulldog Mouth Face Mask
$20
That little snout is sure to turn some heads.