What You Need To Know About Anal Glands In Dogs

While your dog’s anal glands may not be the most fun topic of conversation ever, it’s important to know what purpose they serve and the health issues that can happen in this part his body.

For any squeamish pet parents out there — brace yourselves. Anal glands in dogs are fluid-filled sacs located just inside the rectum. These glands fill up with foul-smelling fluid (think of a sweat gland), and when a dog poops, they’re naturally expressed as the feces passes.

Unfortunately, a dog’s anal glands don’t always function normally or express as they should, and it can cause some problems.

We spoke to Christina Russell, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, for more insight on anal glands in dogs, their associated health issues and what you can do to help your dog if he’s suffering.

Common problems with anal glands in dogs

As mentioned above, a dog’s anal glands don’t always function or express properly.

“Problems can occur if the gland(s) cannot fully express, creating an impaction, which can lead to a potential infection and rupture,” Russell told The Dodo.

There are a variety of reasons why your dog’s gland(s) may have gotten this way, according to Russell:

Skin dermatitis or environmental allergies

Obesity

Food allergies or lack of fiber

Chronic soft stool

Genetics (infections and impactions are more common in smaller breeds, though a dog of any size can have this problem)

Although rare, a carcinoma (anal gland tumor), may also be a possiblity for your dog’s anal gland issues. This cancer develops in the bladder wall, making it hard for a dog to pee. While the tumor can be surgically removed, early detection is key.

“If your dog is having anal gland issues, signs of discomfort will include seeing them scoot their anus on the ground, licking at their hind end and not wanting to sit down or looking uncomfortable when they do so, straining while deficating, and blood or pus in the stool or near the rectum,” Russell said.

How to treat anal gland issues in dogs

Treatment should begin first by taking your pet to his vet and having them perform a rectal exam.

“If the gland(s) are full, the veterinarian can manually express them,” Russell said.

During this exam, your vet will figure out how difficult the glands are to express and whether the fluid from the glands is normal or not. If the area is determined to be infected, the veterinarian can prescribe medication to resolve it.

“However, if the gland(s) are plugged and not able to be expressed, expressing them manually will still be the treatment, and medication and possible sedation may be needed due to discomfort,” Russell said. “If the gland(s) are ruptured, then the veterinarian will need to put together a plan to treat, which can entail sedation, possibly anesthesia and medications.”

While treatable, if your dog has a problem with his anal glands, it’s likely the issue will reoccur and vet exams will continue to be needed — unless the underlying cause is solved. For example, if a food allergy is what’s causing his glands to be impacted, switching him to a prescription hypoallergenic diet may help. If the cause is a breed abnormality, your dog will likely continue to have issues with his anal glands.

In rare cases, your vet may feel something like a pea-sized lump in your dog’s anal glands after expressing them — it’s possible this can be an anal gland tumor. The vet will likely recommend a biopsy to confirm and baseline diagnostics like blood work and chest radiographs before determining a treatment plan.

As with any health issue (unpleasant or not) in your dog, it’s best to contact your vet as soon as you notice a problem. Here’s to no more floor scooting — only a happy pup running over to greet you!

