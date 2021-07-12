15 Best Subscribe And Save Dog Products On Amazon
Never run out again 💪
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
We all hate that feeling of defeat when you go to grab a dog treat, poop bag or ear wipe from the cabinet only to realize you’ve run out. Now you’ll have to go to the store or wait several days to receive that item in the mail after buying it online. Or do you?
If you’ve yet to try out Amazon’s Subscribe and Save service, now is the time to give it a go. You can sign up to receive your most-used dog products (like dog food!) on a weekly, monthly or quarterly basis using Subscribe and Save, which also shaves money off the original listing price. Check out the Subscribe-and-Save-eligible dog products pet parents love most, and start saving both your time and money ASAP.
You can save over $2 when you subscribe to receive the Life Protection Formula dry dog food from Blue Buffalo. Over 21,700 dog parents love this kibble thanks to its natural ingredients and apparently delicious taste. “I decided to do a taste test with my dog,” one pet parent wrote. “She proceeded to eat the Blue Buffalo dog food first. This indicates a clear preference for Blue Buffalo. So we are now switching to a better quality premium dog food. It costs more, but our dog is family. If you compare the ingredients, you’ll see that blue Buffalo definitely has the higher quality ingredients so it is worth it and so is our pug!”
Over 11,200 pet parents say the kibble from Rachel Ray Nutrish is a favorite at their house. You can subscribe and save big when buying the Rachel Ray Nutrish dry dog food from Amazon. The service is applicable to the 14-pound, 28-pound and 40-pound bags, so you can stock up and always know another package will arrive on your doorstep before you run out.
Your dog loves Greenies treats because they taste delicious, and you love Greenies treats because they clean your dog’s teeth and freshen his breath. (The Dodo team also tested them and loved them, awarding them our official Paw of Approval.) Greenies have a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, with over 16,800 five-star reviews. One pet parent wrote that they rely on their Greenies subscription because their pup loves them that much. “We have had a subscription to these treats for a while now,” they said. “My dog Buddy who is about 55 pounds and a Lab/retriever mix is not usually a picky eater, but he prefers chews and softer treats to biscuits. He does enjoy these treats and the larger quantity boxes are better value for the money.”
Over 11,800 pet parents say this Subscribe-and-Save dog food from Purina ONE is some of the best stuff on Amazon. “Wow, even our little picky Morkie cleaned her bowl,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I am buying it again and will continue to do so. I am sure you will be pleased with this choice.” Both the 8-pound and 40-pound bags are eligible for Amazon's Subscribe and Save feature, so dog families big and small can save up to 10 percent each time they buy.
Made with soothing aloe and cleansing eucalyptus, the PetMD ear wipes are safe to use to prevent ear infections on a regular basis. They clean, deodorize and remove bacteria without using alcohol or harsh chemicals. “My Pibbles, a pit bull with floppy ears, gets yeast infections in her ears on a regular basis,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I noticed these ear cleaning wipes while browsing the offerings on Subscribe and Save. Ding! I cleaned her ears with these wipes, and the shakes stopped! I was impressed!”
Over 31,100 dog parents say that this maximum-strength cosequin joint health supplement from Nutramax has given their pups a new lease on life. These supplements relieve achy joints that may keep your dog from climbing stairs, going for walks and playing. “Phoebe wasn't in pain, but I noticed she was slowing down during playtime,” one pet parent wrote. “Within a week [of taking the supplement], I noticed a difference. Phoebe was back to her youthful self … I should note that this supplement needs to be given every day. I once ran out and decided not to purchase anymore as I didn't think Phoebe needed it anymore, but within a couple of weeks, I saw her slowing down again. I quickly purchased more and she's back to normal.”
K9 Advantix II topical flea and tick prevention, which has over 12,100 five-star reviews, can help stop painful and itchy flea and tick infestations before they start. So signing up for a K9 Advantix II subscription, which can deliver the treatment to your door every two, four or six months, is a no-brainer. Never again will forgetfulness get in the way of your dog’s flea and tick treatment routine.
The dog multivitamins from PetHonesty not only offer immune and digestive support, but they also contain glucosamine, chondroitin and other omega-3s that support healthy joints and bones. You can save a minimum of $2 when you subscribe to receive this pack of 90 vitamins every two or three months. One pet parent called these things a “miracle,” writing, “My Eddie is a 10-year-old cocker spaniel that’s slowing down a little. He’s been taking two a day for a few weeks now and I can honestly say, he’s got his pep back in his step!!! He’s running around and doesn’t seem so slow to get up these days. They are really helping Eddie. I swear, the difference is obvious!”
The last things you want to run out of are doggie bags, so you should definitely subscribe to receive a box of Give A Sh!t compostable poop bags on the regular. You can grab a 120-count or 240-count box of bags that are made from cornstarch and are 100 percent biodegradable. These bags have a 4.9-star rating on Amazon with one pet parent calling them “the best eco poop bag I have found so far!”
This toothpaste from Vet’s Best uses a mixture of aloe, neem oil, grapefruit seed extract, baking soda and enzymes to deep clean your dog’s teeth, remove tartar and freshen breath. “My 6-month-old mini goldendoodle absolutely goes crazy when it's teeth brushing time since I started using this,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “He seems to love the flavor, which makes it fun to have his teeth brushed! I just signed up for Subscribe and Save to make sure I never run out. Great product!”
Say goodbye to dry noses! The Blissful Dog nose butter is a must-have for pet parents who have pups with chronically cracked and dry noses. It’s handcrafted in the U.S. using natural oils and butters, and over 9,800 dog parents say it’s hugely improved the look and feel of their dogs’ snouts. “My elderly Lab has had a very dry nose for a long time, and recently it has gotten very bad,” one pet parent wrote. “First day I applied it several times, and I've been applying it twice daily ever since. Her nose looks so much better! It still feels dry, but it's now back to the black color it had always been in the past, and bits of the dry, dead skin are coming off to reveal healthier skin.”
These 100 percent compostable pet wipes from Earth Rated are awesome for keeping your dog smelling fresh and feeling clean between grooming sessions. They can be used on paws, bodies and bums, and are made with hypoallergenic ingredients like chamomile and aloe that soothe sensitive skin. “No strong smell, ADORABLE packaging, eco-friendly, subscribe and save eligible, AND cheaper than the wipes we used to use,” one of the over 16,800 five-star reviewers wrote.
One of the most beloved pet shampoos on Amazon is the TropiClean 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. It’s pH balanced, paraben-free, soap-free, free from dyes and made with recognizable, natural ingredients. “It smells good and makes his coat soft,” one English bulldog parent wrote.
Many pet parents have turned to CBD and hemp to naturally calm their dogs during thunderstorms or fireworks, or give to dogs who are just generally anxious. This hemp oil from Billion Pets is highly concentrated and calms, while also delivering lubricating fatty acids and omega-3s to achy joints. Over 8,800 pet parents say this hemp oil has drastically helped their pups, with one parent writing, “My sweet dog has always had anxiety. I finally discovered Billion Pets Hemp Oil for Dogs. GAME CHANGER! My sweet boy actually reminds me each day as I find him sitting by my night stand waiting for his drops. I've decided to subscribe and save because that alone speaks volumes!”
Save a couple cents with this Subscribe-and-Save dog food from Hill’s Science Diet. You can ultimately save up to 10 percent on repeat deliveries, and according to pet parents, this 4.8-star-rated food is definitely something you’ll want to buy again and again. “My 2-year-old Shih Tzu is the pickiest eater EVER, tends to have a sensitive stomach, and gets really itchy sometimes. I have tried multiple brands of dog food over the years with him,” one five-star pet parent wrote. “I decided to try this brand and I'm so glad I did. This hasn't bothered his stomach at all and he seems to be way less itchy after only a month.”