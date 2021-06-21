The Furbo Dog Camera Is On Sale For Prime Day

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Dog cameras are a super convenient way to keep an eye on your pup when you’re not home, and the Furbo Dog Camera takes this trend to the next level.

The Furbo lets you watch your dog’s every move right from your smartphone, and can even toss him treats, too.

This is the future of pet parenting — and it’s on SALE for Amazon Prime Day.

The Furbo Dog Camera normally goes for $169 on Amazon, but for Prime Day this year, you can shave a good $50 off that price tag.

Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, especially considering Furbo will send you a notification when your dog is barking, and even allow you to talk to him through the app to calm him down.

Pup parents are definitely going to want to take advantage of this Prime Day deal.