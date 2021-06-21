The Embark Dog DNA Test Is On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

When people ask what your pup’s breed is, you sometimes wish you had a more specific answer than “the cutest one!”

The Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA Test can tell you just what kind of dog your BFF actually is. (And we know for a fact that Embark makes top-notch dog DNA kits, since their Breed + Health kit earned our official Dodo Paw of Approval.)

This is a great way to feel even closer to your BFF — and it’s on SALE for Amazon Prime Day.

The Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA Test normally goes for $129.99 on Amazon, but for Prime Day this year, you can slice a good 23 percent off that price tag.

Take advantage of this Prime Day deal ASAP, because it only lasts a few hours (or until Amazon runs out of the Embark Dog DNA Tests).