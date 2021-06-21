There Are So Many Dog Treats On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Treats are your dog’s second-favorite thing in the world. (You’re number one, of course!)

Which means it's easy to go through a bag of treats pretty quickly — especially since your pup is such a good boy all the time, and obviously needs to be spoiled for that.

Luckily, there are a bunch of deals on dog treats for Amazon Prime Day. And you should probably throw them in your cart now, since these sales will be over within the next 48 hours.

To take some of the pressure off, The Dodo rounded up the best deals your pup will be sure to love.