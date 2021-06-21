Spoil Your Pup With One Of These Dog Beds During Amazon Prime Day

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Good deals on dog beds can be hard to find, but there are actually some great ones for Amazon Prime Day this year.

If you’re looking to pamper your pup with a nice, new bed — or just trying to get him to stop hogging yours — you’re going to want to take advantage of these sales (especially since they only last two days).

To help you out, The Dodo rounded up the best dog bed deals from this year’s Amazon Prime Day.