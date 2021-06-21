These Are The Absolute Best Prime Day Deals For Cats

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

All the 2021 Amazon Prime Day sales are amazing — but they’re not just for you! There are a ton of cat deals going on right now, so why not buy your BFF’s love and affection?

There are a bunch of awesome sales on things your cat will definitely love, like wet and dry food, scratching posts, cat trees and more.

But you’re going to want to move quickly, since these Amazon Prime cat deals will be over within the next 48 hours.

That’s why The Dodo rounded up the greatest ones right here, so you don’t have to waste a ton of time scrolling through every sale.

Editors’ Top 3 Cat Tree & Scratching Post Picks

Plus see some of our favorite deals below.