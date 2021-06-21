The Best Air Purifier Deals For Pet Parents On Amazon Prime Day

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Whether you have allergies or just hate feeling a stray dog hair float up your nose, it’s definitely worth getting an air purifier if you’re living with a pet — even veterinarians recommend them.

For this year’s Amazon Prime Day, there are a bunch of air purifier deals on some really great models designed specifically for hair, dander and that signature pet smell (which your guests can probably smell even if you can't).

So if you’re finally really to take the plunge and snag yourself a nice pet air purifier (like one with a HEPA filter), you’re going to want to jump on these sales since they’ll be over in the next 48 hours or less.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best Prime Day air purifier deals right here.