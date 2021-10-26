These Top-Rated Amazon Pet Products Are 40% Off Today
Time to load up the cart!
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If your finger has been hovering above the “buy now” button on a pet product from Amazon — such as the highly-rated Amazon Basics cat condo, the much-loved Amazon Basics plush pet pad, or a bag of WAG dry dog food — right now is the time to hit “add to cart” and check out.
Amazon is running a 40-percent-off sale on select Amazon pet products today including the Solimo flea and tick treatments, Kitzy cat food and Amazon Basics scratching posts, to name just a few goodies on the list.
Check out the entire collection of products that are nearly half-off their original Amazon listing price, and grab your favorites before time runs out.
These deals won’t last much longer, so if you see something your pet would love, grab it before the sale ends later today.