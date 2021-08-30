The 11 Cutest Halloween Dog Collars On Amazon
Halloween is just around the corner, and you’re probably already on the hunt for the best of the best, spookiest, most Halloween dog collar to dress your pup up for the season.
The Dodo has done the hard work of scouring the internet for you, and according to pet parents who have reviewed all the Halloween dog collars on Amazon, these are the absolute best ones you can buy. And each one is so cute that it’s kind of scary.
Dog Karma’s Halloween collars come in five different prints, including this blue, black and yellow spooky witch design. “This Halloween collar is so cute!” one pet parent raved. “The colors are vibrant, and she seems to think it is comfortable too. A great pop of fun in this fall season.” You can pick one up in small, medium or large.
This super simple jack-o’-lantern collar from Native Pup is a fun pop of pumpkin-y color for the Halloween season. Over 1,100 pet parents love the quality and prints available — you can also pick one up with ghosts, bats or spiders, all of which are made with the same vibrant color scheme.
Sure, the ghosts on this Halloween dog collar from Bolbove are adorable. But what’s even cuter is the little jack-o’-lantern bell that comes attached to the D-ring. “I got the ghost collar and it is seriously so cute!!! I absolutely love it!” one pet parent wrote. “The clasp is durable and strong even with my strong 60-pound pointer.”
Candy corn — you either love it or you hate it. But there’s no way you won’t like the look of this candy-corn-printed Halloween dog collar from Dog & Company. This sweet accessory has a durable stitched print and orange border that will hold up for many Halloweens to come.
Each of the Blueberry Pet Halloween dog collars on Amazon come with a cute removable felt charm (a pumpkin, leaf or witch’s hat) that matches the spooky prints perfectly. “I got this for my dog to wear during Halloween/Thanksgiving/autumn festivities,” one pet parent wrote. “She looks so pretty with it on! Great collar. Well-made … The strap is very well-fitted so the pumpkin decoration does not slide around on its own.”
This simple plaid collar from Elegant Little Tail will carry your pup from Halloween through Thanksgiving. It features an autumnal orange-and-brown plaid and comes with a matching removable bowtie. And the fact that the hardware has a rose-gold finish makes this collar that much more stylish.
Tim Burton fans, eat your hearts out. This “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed collar from Buckle-Down has all the main characters featured on it, inside and out. You can grab it in one of nine different sizes, and according to pet parents, it’s as high-quality as the film on which it’s based. “I love the movie, and when I saw this collar, I just had to have it,” one pet parent wrote. “Would definitely recommend for anyone who loves this movie even half as much as I do!”
The Free Sunday Halloween dog collar on Amazon comes in a variety of different prints, including five spooky designs. You can pick up one of the brand’s Halloween collars with a matching bowtie, or opt for a collar that comes with a ghoulish flower with an eyeball at the center. It’s a great option if you don’t want your pup to look like every other dog on the block.
Your dog will look super tough in this skull-clad collar from Stock Show. “Wow! This is an incredible collar!” one five-star reviewer raved. “These are the kind you find in boutique pet shops for about a hundred dollars! I'm blown away and at a loss of words as to how perfect this collar is.”
Switch up your dog’s collar each day of spooky season with this set of two Halloween-themed dog collars from Lamphyface. One pattern features jack-o’-lanterns, haunted houses and scary trees, while the other is printed with jack-o’-lantern balloons. This set is awesome if you have multiple Halloween parties planned — no outfit repeating here!
The soft collar from Lionet Paws is made with lightweight, comfortable cotton fabric and comes with a detachable bow. Because it’s cotton, this collar is ultra-breathable and won’t cause irritation around your pup’s neck. “Easy to adjust and comfortable for our dog,” one pet parent wrote. “It was well-made and so darn cute!”